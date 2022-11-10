dear mfers,

About a month ago, during my usual mindless scroll, I came across this TikTok that stopped me in my tracks. In it, a woman throws a “funeral to her straight self” and it is absolute no-nonsense genius. In a world still overburdened with stories of sad coming-outs, a big, stupid party that inters the corpse of your heterosexuality is kind of a thing of beauty.

My late-bloomer “coming out” story was, in a word, messy. This party got me thinking—if I could have a do-over, what would it look like? Who would have attended my 2020 funeral to my straight self? How would we celebrate? What actions would I have taken sooner, and what do I wish I would have known?

Well, here’s a cheat sheet I would have given my 27-year-old pansexual self. As a note, I’m very aware that some of these echo queer clichés—I claim them only for myself!!

In any case, now I need to know: What would be in your personal coming out starter pack? Comment below with your most creative additions.

Party on, Amalie (our social media editor, say hi!!!🤓)

