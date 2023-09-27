Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, scientists, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

To say I have a parasocial relationship with Amanda Quach, aka @virghoexoxo on TikTok is an understatement. In the fantasy world of my mind, we are friends. And I embody her same effortlessness and self-assurance.

But I’m not alone in that. Her comments sections are often a chorus of “I feel like we would be friends :)”, which can only be elicited by kind of people on social media who have a certain special electricity.

I love her aspirational collection of sonny angels and trinkets, her candor re: mental health, her maximal style — all of it. So, we had to ask her to get hyperspecific with us. Enjoy her answers below and then go plan your next solo road trip. — Amalie

LEVEL 1

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation when you first meet. Their star signs! A positive trait people always tell you you have. That I’m grounded. One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t. Major control issues. If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.) A veggie sandwich with extra red onions and kettle cooked chips. One song that makes you feel understood. “Dreams” by Wendy Lane Something you think is wildly underrated. Vulnerability!!

LEVEL 2

A movie you watch when you want to self-soothe. Perks of Being a Wallflower Your problematic fave artist/actor/musician (and why). Trisha Paytas. No comment. A line from a TV show/film that plays on a loop in your head. “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game” - A Cinderella Story. One time you laughed so hard you cried. That one time my friend and I were casting a movie about my life after I got my heart broken. As the options got more unrealistic I was like “if I had to cast a movie about my life, you already know Timothée Chalamet would have to play him”. We agreed, but when we realized the girl he ended up with had to be Kylie Jenner, we lost it. (We have no idea what she looks like lol. This is how I cope.) One time you cried so hard you laughed. When I cried over said heartbreak, looked in the mirror, and realized I was way too pretty to be crying over a man. Random thing you hate so much for no apparent reason. When people give me advice I didn’t ask for.

LEVEL 3