Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, scientists, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

Jenni is a hairstylist. She routinely refers to her clients as “sexy mamas,” has never been intimidated by an eyeshadow color in her life, and smacks gum in ways we weren’t aware human mouths were capable of. We all seem to know her, because we've all had our hair done by her. She is also one of Benito Skinner’s alter-egos.

Jenni videos were my entry point to @bennydrama7, whose many characters (Deliverance Richards, real estate agent, Kooper the Gen Z intern, and Lana Del Rey, to name a few) have consumed the internet whole over the past seven years.

Skinner is one of those unique comedians who everyone happens to find humor in — he is the great equalizer, universally beloved. No matter what social circle I’ve found myself in, the refrain has always been the same: We’re psyched to see him succeed because it’s felt merited at every turn.

Between his I-actually-laugh-while-listening podcast “Ride” with Mary Beth Barone, which just celebrated its 1-year anniversary, the announcement of his forthcoming Amazon show “Overcompensating”, and starring in Chelsea Peretti’s directorial debut “First Time Female Director” (wink) now streaming on Roku, there’s more Benito than ever for us to drink in. Personally, I couldn’t be happier.

When the opportunity arose for him to sit with us and answer our Hyperspecific questionnaire, we jumped. Flew. The answers are — unsurprisingly — quick and delightful. They also made me regret not ordering things to the Disney Store in my youth. (You’ll understand that below, and likely lament the same.)

Enjoy the riches, babes. xo,

LEVEL I

Something you're always hoping people bring up in conversation when you meet them. My boyfriend or Mary Beth Barone. A positive trait people always tell you you have. My boyfriend's mom always says that I'm good at hugs. So hugs! A destructive trait you know, you possess and wish you didn’t. Messy. I'm so messy. It's awful. If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? It would be some nasty little chicken Caesar wrap. Something really frickin’ stanky…like a wet chicken Caesar wrap. I don't know what they would call it…something queer as f*ck [like the] “Benny Drama special.” But, I also love chicken strips, so maybe [my bodega dish] would be some sort of chicken strip thing. You get “The Drama” and it's chicken strips with barbecue sauce and ranch, and that's it. That's a fabulous order. One song that makes you feel understood. Miss Charli XCX has a lot of songs that make me feel understood. I feel like it sounds so sad, but “Party 4 You” by her is the one. When I'm on tour, I love that Billie Eilish song “Halley's comet”. I'm like, I'm never around. I can't be at things. That song makes me sad but I also feel understood because this job is random and I never really know where I'm going to be, as far as my schedule goes. Something you think is underrated. Asking people questions is a little underrated, especially in LA. And compliments! I think compliments are underrated! I just really think it makes people so happy. If you have a compliment to give, you should do it.

LEVEL II

A movie you watch when you want to Self-Soothe. Clueless. I think I've seen Clueless like 200 times. It's a perfect film. I love a good makeover, a good shopping montage. Bimbo rights! But sometimes I self-soothe with horror movies. I am a Scorpio, so I'm on some freak shit. Problematic, fave, artist, actor, musician. Dead or alive. I did watch a lot of Harry Potter, and I love those movies and the books, but JK Rowling… like what the literal fuck, stop! Literally stop. I'm a fan of the works, but not her. No more TERFs. It's childhood nostalgia, but everything she's saying I think is so dangerous and fucked up. Something you bought recently after a lot of research. Skincare I will research for a long time because I get perioral dermatitis — like rashes on my face — if I put anything on [with fragrance in it]. If you're putting fragrance in skincare that goes on your face that's so fucked up. I think it's unforgivable. I researched the Rhode Glazing Milk and it has great reviews, so I used it. Then I did buy myself a Bottega bag. I really researched which one I should get and if it's worth it. I was looking for a long time for the right colors…I wanted this one that was dark brown and had a red and yellow check [pattern] on it. I did get it, and it's my favorite daughter right now. One time you laughed so hard that you cried. One night I was very high with Mary Beth Barone, who I do my podcast "Ride" with, and my boyfriend Terry. We couldn't stop laughing at Mary Beth doing an impression of this scene in "Gossip Girl", where Jenny Humphrey says, "I'm your sister, it's what I do." I have never laughed harder in my life. And when I laugh it's like a full witch cackle. One time you cried so hard, you laughed. Have you ever been fucked so good you sobbed? [But actually…] I was on a plane with my boyfriend watching Up and we were sobbing on the plane. So then we started laughing because it looked insane. I can't even talk about it. It just makes me cry.

LEVEL III