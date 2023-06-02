this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience…just for you (selfishly). Respond to this email, dm us on Instagram, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week…gorpcore sandals!

Now correct me if I’m taking a left at the fork where you went right, but what I’m hearing from the above request is this: Much like your Birks, you want shoes that sit at the intersection of style and utility.

I’m a big investor in “gorpcore” — a term first coined in 2017 by Jason Chen to describe apparel with a utilitarian function that’s worn outside of its intended use, (like, say, to the grocery store). Gorpcore has become aesthetically enmeshed with streetwear over the past 5 years, which in turn has borne a variety of high-end collaborations and dedicated fan pages. All that is to say: there are a lot of options, in terms of both price point and style. It’s pretty great.

Below we’ve assembled a list of shoes that I’m optimistic will meet your request. Some may err more on one side of fashion or utility, but there’s something for wherever you may fall on the spectrum. Let us know which ones you love in the comments? (Asking nicely.) — Amalie MacGowan, editorial @ mixed feelings

open-toe

Teva; Chacos; Arizona Love

Dr. Martens; Melissa x Collina Strada; Cecilie Bahnsen

Dr. Martens Blaire Leather Slides, $100. To quote our art director Logan these are “Docs that won’t destroy your heels.” They’re perfect to keep the goth energy going year-round. — Mi-Anne

Collina Strada x Melissa Purple Edition Puff Sandals, $170 $133. These are a little more intense than some of the other offerings here, but I REALLY love them. The goop/slime look in pearlescent lavender is just so traffic-stopping. — Amalie

Cecilie Bahnsen White Sandals, ~$147. The way I dream of these shoes. Cecilie Bahnsen came out with the prettiest embellished Teva-style sandals. If you’re lucky, you might find your size on Vestiaire or The Real Real. – Mi-Anne

closed-toe

Garden Heir; Rose In Good Faith; FitFlop

Garden Heir French Recycled Hemp Clogs, $58. My friend showed up to drinks one day wearing these and I said… “what are THOSE?” It turns out they’re made by Garden Heir, a NYC-based brand that makes clothes for the amateur gardener. This pair happens to be waterproof, made from 100% recycled hemp/plastic. — Amalie

Rose In Good Faith Plastic Soul Shoes, $135 $98. Something about these shoes give me jet pack vibes in the best way. They’re made from discarded sex toys and recycled cork. Oooh! — Mi-Anne

FitFlop Shuv Clogs, $150 $88.50. My stylish coworker Leneil owns a pair of FitFlops and wears them whenever he’s not wearing the above Garden Heir clogs. They are, allegedly, the ideal shoes to wear if you’ll be on your feet all day. “I’ve spent 12 hours on set in these shoes…and I have really flat feet,” he says. There are a lot of second-hand options on eBay but I’m partial to these patent leather ones if you’re a size 10! — Mi-Anne

Merrell; Ganni; Léméls

Merrell Hydro Moc, $59.95. I’ve been wearing Hydro Mocs since an outdoorsy friend of mine turned me on to them 3 years ago. My trusty white pair have been with me from the riverbed of the Rio Grande in Big Bend to muddy rainforest floors in Oahu. It’s about time for me to invest in my next pair… I’m thinking about going bold. — Amalie

Ganni City Slippers, $250 $118. Not to go back to the concept of the garden shoe, but I love these recycled rubber slip-ons. The sale price is right, but you can find even better deals on them around the internet on eBay and Poshmark. — Amalie