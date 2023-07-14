this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us on IG, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week, multidisciplinary artist Anya Tisdale shares her favorite lip combinations.

To throw a metaphor at it: Your lipstick is the cherry on top of the sundae that is your makeup look. A sundae without a cherry is just, well, ice cream. But why stop at just the cherry? Where are your accoutrements: sprinkles? Hot fudge? Caramel? The possibilities are endless. The same goes for your lip looks: there are so many ways to create fun and eye-catching lip combos to top off your look of the day.

With endless possibility may come indecisiveness, sure. But the brilliant thing about makeup is that there are no rules; self expression is highly encouraged. Here are some reminders before you begin your lip adventure:

Expand the possibilities of your existing products. Your favorite navy eyeliner could be your new favorite lip liner. Your go-to cream blush might make the perfect blurred lip. Your holy grail eyeshadow could turn a matte finish into a metallic one.

Use your tools, any tools! Brushes, lip pencils, and your fingers can all be used to create different effects on your lips — from blurred edges to sharp lines — even with the same products. Get experimental with the way you apply your makeup.

Search for inspiration. I always check out other makeup artists’ work to get those creative juices flowing. Personal favorites of mine include @aoifeartist , @adultsdrink, and @alexandraafrench. They’ll really help you expand the possibilities of color combos and textures.

With that under your belt, let’s get into it!

about face paint-it lip color; about face cherry pick lip color butter, half magic beauty mouth cloud lip cream

about-face beauty Matte Paint-It Lip Color, $16. I love this. It’s punchy, matte, yet non-drying, and will last all day. There are some playful variations of nude shades such as “Nudist Judas” and “Fantasist” that are perfect for everyday wear, yet unique enough to warrant a double-take!

about-face beauty Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter, $15. First off, these smell delectable (think peachy, fruity, amazing). Use these to top off a one-color lip look or alone for an ultra-glossy look! My go-tos are “Nashi Pear,” a peachy nude, or “Date Me” for a slick, grungy 90s vibe.

Half Magic Beauty Mouth Cloud Soft Matte Lip Cream, $18. These lip creams have a soufflé-like texture that feels like kissing a cloud when you slide it on. They come in some powerfully pigmented shades: “Spicy Queen” is a beautiful brick orange (more people should wear orange lips, I think), and if you’d really like to kick things into overdrive, try “Excuse Me Sir,” a striking cobalt.

make up forever artist color pencil, kaleidos makeup cloud lab lip clay, mac cosmetics lip pencil

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil, $22. I love a versatile product. This pencil can be used on the lips, brows, and eyes! Use these to precisely line your lips (think @sophiasinot’s incredible work!) or handle delicate shading. I love “Endless Cacao”, a shadowy cool-toned nude, and for those looking to step fully outside of the box, try “Absolute Emerald” — the name says it all!

Kaleidos Makeup Cloud Lab Lip Clay, $12. These cream-to-powder lip clays blend seamlessly over lips and mix so well together. There are so many silky-smooth and flattering nude colors; I like to use the shade “Skinship” to add dimension over a brown lip. Shades like “Golden Rosin”, “Scorpion Fruit” and “Agave” are stunning — perfect for adding more adventurous colors to your lipstick collection.

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil $24. These pencils are tried-and-true for a reason. Creamy and smooth, they’re ideal for lining or filling in your lips. I reach for “Cork”, a muted golden brown, the most. Use “Chestnut” for a 90s-style lip, or “Cyber World,” an intense blackish-purple, to make heads swivel! Pair with the brand’s new (and viral!) Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick to add a wash of translucent color and shine to your lip look. (My favorites: “Like Squirt,” a subtle, lime-green sheen and “Jet,” a slick, black gloss. May tingle a bit!)

nyx cosmetics high shine lip color & gloss, colourpop cosmetics ultra lips, karla cosmetics opal multichromes

NYX Cosmetics Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color & Gloss, $12. Nothing is better than a two-fer. Two-sided lipstick has a satin-finish liquid lip on one end and an ultra-glossy top coat on the other. “Rebel in Red” is a vinyl version of a classic red and “Next Gen Thinking” is a pretty mauve-brown moment.

Colourpop Cosmetics Ultra Lips, $9. Matte, blotted, or glossy, the options are endless in this collection. These different finishes can be mixed and matched for custom looks that are all moisturizing on the lips. I’m a fan of “Coffee Break,” a glossy, sheer chocolate, as well as “Starling,” a diffused yellow nude.

Bonus round: I love to mix and match surprising colors and textures. These are my favorite toppers!

Half Magic Beauty Glitterpuck, $26. A holy grail makeup product! Champagne and peach glitters in a creamy pressed powder, it glides on like gel but dries like powder, making it a buildable glitter topper for lips. It’s basically fairy dust in a pot!

Karla Cosmetics Opal Multichromes, $27. Take your lips to another dimension with these sparkly, multi-tonal loose shadows! Pat them on top of your lips for an immediate editorial lip look that can be worn in all its stunning glory, or lock it in with a gloss of your choice.

Faux Lip Adornments, varying prices. Think rhinestones, studs, and faux lip rings! Pop them on with the help of some lash glue or snag some self-adhesive gems.

Get experimental, challenge your creativity, and most importantly, have fun with it. The lip combo lifestyle is a never-ending sundae bar — and you’re the master chef. — Anya

