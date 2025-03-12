this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week, Mi-Anne Chan shares all the best new toys launching in 2025, from the mixed feelings’ side quest to the NYC Toy Fair.

Every year, in the largest convention hall in New York City, thousands of toy vendors from all over the world gather at the Toy Fair to showcase new collectibles for the forthcoming year. Technically speaking, the purpose of the Toy Fair is to bring vendors, store owners, and wholesalers together, offering a chance for toy purveyors to choose what they’d like to hit their shelves this year.

But if you’re lucky, strategic, and frankly just trinket-obsessed like we are, you can sneak your way in as press with one mission: find all the cutest, most aggressively-squishable toys launching in 2025. Which we did, just for you.

Everyone was in attendance from Sonny Angels and Miffy, to Kirby, Rilakkuma, and Lego! See below for the forthcoming launches that got our blood flowing the most.

Kirby Robobot Armor (December, 2025). It’s hard to describe how deeply represented I feel by this Kirby mech. On the outside, he’s a tank but on the inside, he’s a soft little squish who can transform into a rock or a brick when he’s feeling overwhelmed. This new collectible is available for pre-order now and releases on December 1st on the Crunchyroll store.

Sonny Angel Cherry Blossom Series - Hanami Edition (March 21st, 2025). Sonny Angel has a new drop just in time for Cherry Blossom season in Japan. The newest series features seated and standing Sonnys wearing our favorite little animal hats — this time with a new pink blossom motif. Find them this month on Sonny Angel’s web store or toy stores in your area that stock them (our favorite in NYC is An.mé).

Rilakkuma School Collection & Blind Box Key Chains (August 2025). The Rilakkuma gang are going to school! This new collection, along with matching blind box keychains are launching this summer at various retailers including Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble, Kinokuniya, and more.

Later this year in October, the brand will release the Cotton Candy collection (left photo above, top row) and teddy-bear-inspired collection (left photo above, bottom row).

Chiikawa Posture Pal (April 2025). This plushie is equally cute and practical. Posture Pals are designed to sit between your desk and stomach to promote good posture. Their new line is based on characters from the manga series Chiikawa and is launching at Kinokuniya this April.

Free-Standing Gojo Plushies (Summer 2025). I’m more of a Yuta girl myself, but I wouldn’t say no to keeping these free-standing Gojo plushies from Anique Japan on my desk.

Lego Key Chains - Farmers Market & Dinosaur Collections (July 2025). Fun fact: The most popular Lego keychain (which also doubles as a flashlight) is the nurse. It’s widely popular among nurses, who wear it around their necks and use the flashlight feature to check their work. The brand is releasing two new collections this summer on their Amazon storefront: the farmers market series — which includes cute Lego people dressed up as corn, carrots, mushrooms, and peas — and the dinosaur series.

Moomin Blind Box Keychains (October 2025). A collection of blind box keychains from the beloved Finnish series The Moomins is launching this fall with the express purpose of adorning every single one of your handbags and backpacks.

Miffy Beauty Line (Fall/Winter, 2025). A MIFFY BEAUTY LINE HAS ENTERED THE CHAT!!! Complete with four shades of tinted lip oils, a waterproof mascara, liquid eyeliner, lip balms, and various skin care products, I cannot wait for this little white bunny to take over my entire vanity.

Miffy Keychain Blind Boxes (August 2025). But that’s not all. The brand will also release a number of Miffy blind box keychains this summer. Miffy merch is sold everywhere from Urban Outfitters to the MoMA Design Store but info on just where these items will be dropping remains TBD.

Steiff Sleeping Snoopy Plushie (June 2025). German-based toy company Steiff has been around for almost 150 years and while they may be best known for their iconic teddy bears, the brand has released a popular line of Snoopy plushies with a new “sleeping Snoopy” releasing this June.

Quarter Arcade Games Bad Dudes Versus DragonNinja Arcade Cabinet (2025). This brand specializes in tabletop arcade cabinets featuring nostalgic video games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Space Invaders. They’re releasing Bad Dudes Versus DragonNinja this year. Can you imagine having an mini arcade set up on your desk at work??? (We can.)

