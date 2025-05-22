this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This month, writer

If you're like me, your collection of concert tees is both a source of pride and a bit of a predicament. Overflowing drawers of cotton commemoratives tell tales of shows attended and memories made, but it begs the question: Is there more to merch than a design slapped across a white or black T-shirt?



I inherited my love for merch from my dad, a seasoned collector whose wardrobe is a testament to his rock-n-roll journey. He’s attended countless concerts from the legendary likes of Neil Young to Prince and David Bowie, and has the t-shirts to prove it. For him, each merch item is a trophy, a tangible record of nights that resonated with his soul. But as his collection, many of which I have now inherited, continues to grow, I wonder, there has to be more creative merch out there. This quest for innovation drives me and many others to seek out merchandise beyond the basic tee:

🌟Everyday Wearables🌟

Gone are the days when a t-shirt and a poster were the only keepsakes available at concerts. Today, artists and venues offer an eclectic mix that includes everything from friendship bracelets and votive candles to pillows and cat toys — items that commemorate an event, convey a distinct brand, and serve a functional purpose in our daily lives. Lately, performers are switching up what they sell to make their products more unique and memorable, signaling a shift in how merchandise is perceived and consumed.



1. Troye Sivan's Candles, $50

2. Billie Eilish Nike’s, $130



🌟Lifestyle-Makers🌟

Merch is transforming. It’s no longer just a passive memento but an active expression of fandom and identity. Artists push the boundaries beyond traditional apparel, offering limited-edition vinyl, artist-designed skateboards, eco-friendly tote bags, and even themed cookbooks. These items showcase support and reflect the fan's lifestyle and values, turning everyday objects into personal and artistic expression symbols.

3. Sabrina Carpenter's Pillow Case, $30

4. Andre 3000's Cassettes, $34.98

🌟Creativity at the Heart of Modern Merch🌟

I spoke with Sara Rabin, an artist who creates merchandise for icons like Billie Eilish and Offset, who delved into the personal significance of these more specific merch pieces. Band T-shirts are great because you support and promote artists, but you also inadvertently extend a hand to anyone who sees you in your shirt. “It’s a way of making a friend and expressing your music taste and style interests," she explains. Many people echo this sentiment, seeing merchandise not just as a commercial transaction but as a meaningful connection between artist and audience.

5. Snoop Dogg’s Cookbook, $13.11

6. Tate McRae's Soccer Jersey, $85

🌟Quality and Innovation in Merch Design🌟

Viral TikTok band Wakelee uses the family-run company Openhouse to create durable items ranging from gym bags to hats. "We wanted to put some wild stuff at the merch booth — like a hammer — but at the end of the day, the best merch must remain high-quality," they assert, emphasizing the importance of merchandise that lasts and serves a purpose beyond mere aesthetics.

1. Tyla x Stanley Cup, $60

2. Beach House Hat, $28

The Allure of Vintage and Limited-Edition Finds:

DAX 404, stylist and owner of On Bond Showroom, champions a broader appreciation of merchandise. "One of my favorite vintage merchandise pieces was a Whitney Houston Bomber Jacket," he remarks, showcasing how some items transcend typical merchandise to become pieces of fashion history.

3. Vintage Whitney Houston Bomber Jacket, $149.99

4. Vintage Perfect Blue T-Shirt, $248

5. Chappell Roan Limited Edition Long-Sleeve, $95



So, all that said, despite me being of the mind that there really are never “too many t-shirts,” there are a multitude of merch mementos that are expanding the horizons of what qualifies as “artist merchandise”. These are not just items, but, in fact, chronicles of our favorite nights out, imbued with memories and emotions. They're wearable, displayable diaries — collections of moments that remind us of where we've been and what we've felt.

Are you ready to expand your horizons and explore the vast universe of creative merchandise? Whether you want to diversify your collection or find that standout piece, the modern merchandise landscape holds endless possibilities.

Who says 25 shirts are too many?

Jo Rosenthal (she/her) is an artist, writer, and lover based in New York City. She’s written for iD, Puss Puss, W, and more. When she’s not writing or painting, she likes to go on long walks around the city, get lost in a good book of nonfiction, and think about her crush.