this made me think of you is mixed feelings' audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. This week, Mi-Anne Chan shares her favorite fall uniforms, in partnership with CHARLES & KEITH.

Before you know it, fall will be over and you will regret going straight from track shorts to puffers with nothing in between. The season is technically long. But the alleged three months end up feeling more like three weeks of crispy fall dressing, despite what every Nora Ephron film would have you believe. So, you must act, now.

It’s time to start thinking about fun ways to turn a look in sub-72-degree weather — before you have to cover up all your hard work with a big boring jacket. mixed feelings teamed up with CHARLES & KEITH to style their new Fall 2024 collection in a number of different “uniforms” that will hopefully serve as creative inspiration for you this season.

🌟anti-trad layers (aka, a skirt over pants)🌟

If this gets on the wrong corner of TikTok, people will tell you your skirt over pants is ugly. But they are wrong. Just ask every Academy student in A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes who, as part of their school uniform, wore matching red blazers and pleated skirts over red pants. They looked fresh!!! But practically speaking, a skirt over pants makes it socially-appropriate to wear track pants and flared sweats to situations where such casual bottoms are typically frowned upon. My one tip to styling this combo is to invest in an A-line skirt (pleated IMO) and a pair of wide-leg or flared pants (never skinny). You want to echo the flare of the skirt with the line of your pants for extra pleasing proportions.

Skirts:

Accordion-Style J Crew Black Skirt. A pleated black skirt is the most versatile item in my wardrobe. It can be worn casually with a graphic tee, or dressed up with a blouse and fun accessories. I wear mine at least once a week and without a doubt when I’m hungover and need something quick, easy, and relatively polished to throw on (oops).

Minga London Bella Grey Pleated Asymmetrical Skirt. The entire mixed feelings team is obsessed with this brand’s incredible array of pleated, asymmetrical, and patterned skirts. They’re perfect for layering under pants — especially this high-low one! But the Bella Grey skirt is my favorite thanks to the cute little pink ribbons.

Vintage Nylon Pleated Ruffle Hem Slip Skirt. Opting for a skirt made with a light fabric like nylon or satin will make layering chunkier textures underneath a breeze. Imagine this slip skirt (which has the sweetest pleated hem) with black knit pants and a chunky sweater????

Honorable Mention: Yan Yan Knits Apron . You can get the skirt-over-pants look without actually wearing a skirt. Enter: the apron. Invest in one with a fun pattern to throw over neutral pants.



Pants:

Adidas Track Pants . Track pants are my favorite style of pant to wear under pleated skirts because the white lines down the sides help balance out the collegiate energy of the skirt with some texture and sportiness.

Mango Knit Flared Pants. Mixing textures is also a fun way to play with this look — flared knit pants are both comfortable and sophisticated as a bottom layer.

Accessories:

CHARLES & KEITH Robbie Pointed-Toe Mary Jane Flats. I live for a pointed-toe peeking out of a floor-dusting pant hem. This particular pair comes in a vibrant red colorway that pairs well with otherwise neutral outfits.

CHARLES & KEITH Asymmetrical Saddle Bag. This saddle bag’s funky shape adds a pop of fun to an otherwise basic outfit. It’s surprisingly cavernous within, too, making it a great option for both day-to-day errands and a night out.

🌟shapes (the remix)🌟

It’s always big top, little pants or big pants, little top and never big top, big bottom. And for what? Throw out your antiquated ideas of balance and lean into shapes. And I mean: big dress, big boots, a one-way ticket to commanding all the space and attention you deserve.

Dresses:

Merlette Soliman Dress. A dress that looks and feels like a cloud. Best worn with knee-high boots! A combo I’ve been known to pair with a blazer for work meetings, presentations, and anytime I need to look “presentable.”

Lazy Oaf Picking Flowers Kitten Dress. This dress speaks for itself! But I’ll say a little more: this…with chunky boots? And a button down underneath? Please.

Anthropologie Bow Column Dress. I love a longer dress with high boots peeking out. Throw on a pair of black boots to mimic the black bow on this column dress.

Accessories:

CHARLES & KEITH Robbie Denim-Effect Platform Knee-High Boots. These boots make me feel like a video game character in the best possible way. They are statement boots, in every sense of the word, so pairing them with an equally high-octane dress is a must.

CHARLES & KEITH Toni Denim Knotted Curved Hobo Bag. Matching accessories is the type of symmetry I live for. And this bag not only matches the platform boots above, but it’s wildly practical, too. It fits all my necessities: a book, hand sani, multiple lip products, wallet, keys, sunglasses, phone charger, and more.

🌟”the long and short of it”🌟

We played with layers, we played with shapes, and now we’re playing with lengths. A button down paired with shorts is a fall outfit staple — it’ll keep you warm enough on brisker nights and cool on balmy days. It’s a casual combo that can be dressed up with dainty purses, statement flats, and maybe even a tie to give it an early 2000s edge.

Button Downs:

LL Bean Wrinkle Free Striped Button Downs. When I tell you that you need to invest in a wrinkle-free shirt, I mean it!!! These by LL Bean are well-made basics to add to your closet.

Marimekko Button Downs. Marimekko makes my favorite button downs (great quality, fun colors) but they are expensive. So I routinely stalk the brand on eBay and Poshmark.

Shorts:

Dress shorts (Dries Van Noten, Banana Republic, Margiela). I am so tired of denim cutoffs! Enter: dress shorts. Comfy, casual, sophisticated, and easy to pair with virtually any top.

Bloomers (Etsy, Berriez). I saw so many fun versions of bloomers on the runway at NYFW this season and lucky for us, options abound on Etsy and indie retailers like Berriez. I like pairing mine with roomy button downs or striped long sleeves.

Accessories:

CHARLES & KEITH Charlot Patchwork Denim Elongated Top Handle Bag. A mixed denim bag with just the right amount of distressing. Use it to jazz up a t-shirt and jeans or do what I do: pair it with mixed prints and matching metallic hardware for a visual explosion.

CHARLES & KEITH Robbie Angle-Strap Mary Jane Boots. C&K makes my favorite loafers (I own three pairs!) because they are extremely comfortable and require zero breaking in. These are no different. The faux-leather hightop and metal accents make it a fun, edgy complement to polished suit shorts or femme-leaning bloomers.

