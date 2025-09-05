mixed feelings

mixed feelings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HIROKO YASUTOMI's avatar
HIROKO YASUTOMI
7d

All I remember is picking my nose and farting😆😆😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KazeRin's avatar
KazeRin
7d

Correct me if I’m wrong but I feel that Kaze is more his goofy self during interviews outside Japan or done by foreigners. Which is understandable given Japanese culture (I’m not complaining, alright? 😅) but I’m glad to see this side of him. MORE PLS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 mixed feelings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture