In 2024 the universe had a mission: Make me fall in love with Fujii Kaze. After seeing his now-viral NPR Tiny Desk Japan performance in April of that year, “Garden” became my song of Spring. I played his 2022 album Love All Serve All on repeat that summer, but my fate was sealed when I saw a clip of Kaze performing his song “Matsuri” that June at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. His keyboard toppled over mid-song but Kaze didn’t miss a beat. It was as delightful as the mishaps in the Jingle Bell Rock dance scene in Mean Girls, but perfected by a J-pop and jazz virtuoso.

“Some said ‘it must be staged or something’,” he said of the (again, now-viral) incident. “But no, absolutely not. That was the first time and I didn’t expect it. The show must go on, baby.”

His energy is infectious — that much is clear, whether you’re seeing him through the illuminated screen of your phone or standing a few feet from him. I had the pleasure of experiencing the latter earlier this summer while Kaze was in New York to promote Prema, his third album, out today.



“Prema is a Sanskrit word,” Kaze says of his new oeuvre. “My father is very influenced by Indian philosophy and taught me everything about that kind of spirituality. 'Prema' means love, it’s a word that’s been very close to me my whole life.” Notably, Prema is Kaze’s first primarily-English album, which feels like an intentional choice in his global domination (his most recent tour sold out in minutes in a number of American cities). But you can tell from the first track, “Casket Girl,” that his typical upbeat jazz and R&B flavor is still intact, whether he’s singing in Japanese or in English.

When asked to describe Prema in a few words, “peaceful, divine, and random,” come to mind for Kaze — all words that perfectly describe his character, too. Our interview was strange, and zany, and wild, in all the best ways. Read our full questionnaire below.

— Mi-Anne

LEVEL I

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation.

I don't expect anything…but let me give you a silent hug or something. I appreciate the silence. I want you to enjoy the silence too. But, [in terms of conversation topics,] I love to talk about music. I’ll ask: What kind of music do you listen to? [I’m listening to] Sabrina Carpenter. Last year’ Short n’ Sweet. [I love] “Good Graces.” Great song. I love that album, R&B vibes all the time.

What’s a positive trait people always tell you?

I don't need no drugs or weed to get high. I don't drink. I just don't get the taste. It's kind of bitter. I prefer orange juice or apple juice. I just stay high all the time.

One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t.

I want to pick my nose at least nine times a day.

If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.)

“Peaceful vegan protein cookie.” Vanilla.

One song that makes you feel understood.

The title track for my third album, Prema. I am basically spiritually boasting, if you know what I mean. It has a kind of hip hop vibe…and a very strong positive, affirming message.

Something you think is wildly underrated.

Being spiritual. In Japan, I don't see many people who are very spiritual. But spirituality is a very, very important part of my life.

I meditate in the morning when I wake up and say something to myself that is uplifting. That makes me feel grounded. Without praying or being spiritual, I wouldn’t even [be here doing this interview today]. It’s terrifying.

LEVEL II

A movie/tv show you watch when you want to self-soothe.

I still haven't found any movie that I can watch when I want to soothe myself, but I listen to a lot of jazz and R&B. [I like] Julie London or Chet Baker. They're very soothing jazz [artists]. And any R&B from ‘90s like Toni Braxton, Aaliyah, Boyz II Men, and Mariah Carey. Always.

What is your problematic favorite artist, actor, dead or alive?

It'd probably be Amy Winehouse, for me. Her life is absolutely tragic, but I love her music so much.

What is the first fandom you lost yourself in?

I remember I had a crush on Gwen Stefani…her weird vibes and weird music and her swag. After going solo with her first album, the second one, Sweet Escape — my sister had the CD — I was like, “What the kind of music is that?” I was blown away. [My favorite song is] “Cool.” One of the best music videos in history.

What is something you bought recently after LOTS of research?

Probably 10 kilograms of white rice. I sent it to my parents because white rice is getting really expensive in Japan.

A fictional world you want to live in and why?

Spirited Away. It was very scary when I was a child, but I can't help it. It was so captivating in some kind of weird way.

Random thing in your home that always requires explanation?

I don't know. Me picking my nose.

LEVEL III

What’s an anecdote you usually tell to describe how you were as a kid?

I used to eat clover growing under the slide I don't know why. It tasted a little bit sour. I liked that. I wasn't a vegetarian [then], but yeah, I was a very free-spirited kid.

What is your low-key hell and actual heaven?

Low-key hell? Wasting my time on social media. That’s the worst feeling.

Actual heaven? I’m a good boy. I like seeing my parents being happy. That’s my heaven.

What is your most unhinged coping mechanism?

I don’t know, probably farting. Release some stress and negativity, all at once.

What is one random thing you hate so much for no apparent reason?



Probably coriander…cilantro. I don’t hate it but I just don’t understand the taste. How do you exit a party?

I pretend I got a phone call; “Excuse me? Oh, I totally forgot about that….”

How you wanna go (either un-seriously or seriously).

I want to go in a meditative state of mind. But make sure to play some funky shit at my funeral. Like, Kool & the Gang “Celebration”, Earth, Wind & Fire “Boogie Wonderland,” and of course, Fujii Kaze. I recommend “Matsuri”.

