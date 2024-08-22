how to dress for the last summer gasp
this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week, Amalie MacGowan shares how to dress yourself when the heat feels oppressive.
August is a part of a late-July-into-early-September period l call “The Great Summer Fatigue.”
You know when it starts because the little charms of summer start to lose their luster. You’ve already dipped yourself into a cool body of water (or at least doused your head in a cold shower). You’ve experienced, many times now, the rapturous slake of an ice-cold sparkling bev as it burns its way down your throat when you need it most. You’ve people-watched on a bench, you’ve exposed your tender inner arms to the Vitamin D they’d been missing, you’ve touched grass, you’ve experienced the tease of a weekend that felt like fall while knowing we’re far from it.
Now the heat feels more oppressive. Hot nights portend less promise of smoky, sexy mystery. Your electric bill is still pissing you off. And perhaps most of all, you’re tired of sticky, sweaty summer outfits that you peel off the moment you close your front door. In terms of style, you’re creatively sapped. After all, how many ways can one wear the same tank, the same shorts?
Below, I’m categorizing some unconventional summer clothing ideas that can get you out of TGSF. At the very least, I hope they inspire you to feel more excited about what’s already available to you:
SUMMER PANTS
I’m a big believer in summer pants when the shorts and skirts just aren’t cutting it. And your options aren’t quite as limited as you think. Lightweight cottons, linens or linen blends, and silks are all amazing to wear in summer — it feels like the breeze, or what little there is of it, goes right through them.
Gap Crinkle Texture Satin Pants. Don’t believe in dupe culture but I must say this is a fabulous Issey Miyake dupe.
Reformation Olina Linen Pant. I’ve owned these in white for two summers now and have worn them approximately 100 times, give or take. Also they’re the perfect summer airplane pant.
Tibi Summer Satin Wide-Leg Pant. These are just low-key stunning. With a little cotton tank??
Cuup The Lounge Pant. Pajama pants and boxers as out-of-the-home-wear will never end for me.
Chloé Silk Wide Leg Pants. I highly recommend searching for silk pants in your size on The RealReal. Sort from low to high on price and look at the fabric makeup in the details. Serious bargains are just waiting to be snatched.
BLOKE JERSEYS
I’m kind of a certified bloke and I’m not embarrassed about it. Menswear and sportswear have come to be the most “me” style categories out there. I think a jersey looks really cool paired with something unexpected like a skirt or a relaxed pant and about 1,000 pieces of jewelry. Consider these:
Vintage Biemme Raiffeisen Tissot Cycling Jersey Love the gradient on this bad boy.
Vintage Castelli Vintage Cycling Jersey. Love the simplicity and color of this one.
Vintage Adidas Soccer Jersey. I like the straightforwardness of this soccer jersey with the nostalgic purple shine of your soccer shorts from when you were a kid.
Vintage New York Yankees Jersey. You think I forgot about baseball? Think again. I love this yellow version of the classic Yankees jersey.
Raga Malak Blue and Gray T-Shirt. The colors?? How could you not say yes?
BODYSUITS
The only deity I currently pray to is the bodysuit. It is the perfect solution to being hot and not wanting to bother with tucking, adjusting, etc. A lot of these ones I’ve selected double as shapewear, meaning that if you have boobs, they’ll hold ‘em tight, even if I can’t say they prevent the dreaded underboob sweat.
Skims Cami Bodysuit. I own this in three colors and have worn it so many times I’m certain the price per wear is below $1. It is a sexy, saving grace. Kimberly’s team also did something right when they made the High-Neck Bodysuit which I own two of.
Girlfriend Collective Squareneck Bodysuit. Love the ribbed, soft, wife-pleaser-like look of this one from Girlfriend Collective.
Commando Butter Short-Sleeve Bodysuit. Commando is known for having ULTRA soft underwear, bralettes and bodysuits. The one I own is light as a feather and feels so comfortable on.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit. Love the sportier look of this one — could double as workout attire perhaps??
ACCESSORIES THAT WONT NECESSARILY KEEP YOU COOL BUT ARE COOL
If all else fails, get a little tchotchke keychain for your handbag. Get a ribbon for your hair. Get a ring pop. Get a necklace. Get some pep in your step.
Numbering Black Heart Necklace. At press time, this is $38. Come on now.
Twelve New York Dark Pearl Ice Tooth Necklace. I have one of these little faux-tooth necklaces and it never fails to start a conversation and garner me compliments.
Notte Jewelry Poolside Necklace. In a heavy layer of necklaces, (my preferred MO), I love a pop of color amongst silver and gold. This one is the perfect goes-with-everything kind of blue.
B-Low The Belt Baby Farrah Belt. This is my most-used accessory, without fail. I love the way it feels like wearable jewelry for your pants.
Emilio Pucci Silk Striped Scarf. Pucci scarves can be not-super-expensive on resale sites!! Tie it around a bag, a neck, or a head.
Sanrio Dreaming Angle Plush Mascot Keychain. Excuse me?? EXCUSE ME.
Justine Clenquet Black Drew Sunglasses. These sunglasses have a little bridge piercing and I think that’s cute as f.
Anthropologie Lace Rosette Tulle Tights. Trust the process. A pleated skirt, a loafer, a button down shirt. Are you seeing it?
🌟what the MF team is up to:🌟
Reading. I’m obsessed with the fantasy romance series Throne Of Glass (TOG) by Sarah J. Mass (of A Court Of Thorns and Roses fame). Here’s all you need to know about the first book: Tournament Arc. The main character, Celaena (an infamous assassin), competes to become the King’s assassin in exchange for her eventual freedom. Magic, kissing, secret tunnels, and much more follow. — Mi-Anne Chan
Watching. I've been watching 'Love is Blind: UK' with my boyfriend and it has been insane to see people with (in some cases) posh British accents be just as foolhardy as Americans. The premise remains just as maddening, the drama just as delicious, and the twists just as cringeworthy. Highly recommend as a background TV mind-melt. — Amalie MacGowan
Researching. As a avid hiker and backpacker, I’m setting sights on the peaks of Svalbard (a archipelago in the Arctic circle and the quite literal North Pole) and have been reading every internet thread to prepare for everything from the climate to polar bear attacks (?!?) to how to get there. (No directs from JFK to the North Pole unfortunately.)
Buying. I recently went home to Cape Cod and found the cutest Polish Stoneware store that really scratched my itch for kitsch. They have so many patterns, it was like walking around a home decor candy store. After 5 revolutions around the store, I bought a flower vase and a tray to hold all the random shit on my nightstand. All the pieces are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe - you’re welcome!!!! — Logan Tsugita