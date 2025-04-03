this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week, founder of Sustainable Baddie Jazmine Brown shares her favorite affordable secondhand sellers and platforms.

Oh how I know the pain: Whether it’s a mini heart attack after looking at the price tag of a dreamy secondhand piece or accidentally paying for an overpriced Shein top that a Depop seller swore was vintage, looking for quality pre-loved goods can feel hopeless.

The rise in popularity and democratization of reselling has opened the floodgates to those ready to make a quick buck and take advantage of the system. But thankfully, there are still sellers and platforms out there ready to make your journey of curating a quality secondhand wardrobe possible.

However, this quality will come at a price.

In addition to pricing their items at market value, resellers charge for finding, curating, and cleaning their wares — which isn’t easy. They often have historical knowledge of the pieces they sell, too. It’s important to keep this in mind as you look at the price of vintage clothing, but I promise you that not all of it will cost you an arm and a leg.

So here’s a list of secondhand sellers and platforms I recommend checking out. The best part? They won’t sell you $100 Forever 21 goods with the tags ripped off.

Sellers:

Berriez

Berriez is perfect if you're looking for size-inclusive pieces that are fun and affordable. All of their vintage is currently under $80 and goes up to 4XL. The below vintage suede jacket immediately caught my eye. However if you prefer more eclectic pieces, don’t worry. There are plenty of those waiting for you.

Armoury

Armoury is another playful, size-inclusive shop. From a “D-D-D-Diva faux fur coat” to Custo Barcelona pants straight off the 2003 runway. You’ll be ready to have the ultimate collectors closet without breaking the bank. (Too much.)

Rogue

Rogue has singlehandedly kept the Y2K spirit alive, selling pieces from Ed Hardy to Diesel. They have something for anyone wanting to dabble into 2000’s fashion, and for me it would be these Juicy Couture pants.

Sara Campz

Straight from this fashion icon’s closet and thrifting adventures, Sara Campz is bringing maximalist vintage to the masses. Sara recently entered the vintage fashion game and has already curated a host of exciting secondhand pieces, like the below 1980’s prom dress.

Platforms:

Grailed

Grailed is great place to look for streetwear or high-fashion designer pieces, but you can find a little bit of everything. Prices can really vary, but they have a vintage tab if that’s what you’re looking for. I found the below denim jacket in just a few clicks and I need someone to snag it before I do.

Vestiaire Collective

If you’re especially opposed to finding fast fashion pieces during your scroll, Vestiaire Collective is the platform you’ll want to keep your eye on. Though the errant fast fashion brand does occasionally sneak its way onto their website, the brand has made a pledge to progressively ban a host of fast fashion brands from their platform, making quality secondhand goods even easier to find.

eBay

I used to avoid shopping on eBay because I found it overwhelming. But I’ve since learned to conquer my fear and have found videos like this one to be helpful while exploring the eBay jungle. The secret is knowing what you’re looking for: I keep a running list on my phone of brands and clothing types I want to consistently remember to search for. I recently bought a clear vintage purse for $50 after I saw the same one going for double in a local vintage shop.

Poshmark

Don’t sleep on Poshmark! I’ve seen pieces on Depop appear on Poshmark at a far lower price. Plus sellers are more willing to negotiate, which can lead to some insane deals.

Bonus tip: If you still love Depop (like I do), watch this video to avoid falling for scams:

Good luck and happy hunting!

Jazmine Brown is a sustainable fashion and lifestyle content creator, advocate, and creative. She is also the founder of Sustainable Baddie , a multi-media and events platform that focuses on sustainable fashion and living as well.

