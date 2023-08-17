Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, scientists, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

I don’t know why I’ve hyperfixated on this one line from the singer-songwriter Claud’s song “Every Fucking Time”: “And we argued about Regina Spektor, I said I loved her but you think she could be better. Anyways, stop changing the subject. I don’t need small talk now, I’m upset.” I guess it feels like an argument I’ve had before.

It’s one of the many songs on Claud’s sophomore album Supermodels that feature lyrics so raw and simple they feel like a conversation over dinner. Lyrics like: “I came here to party by myself. Does anybody wanna hold my drink while I pretend to like to be alone?” or “don’t look too close? Did I drive this into the ground?” It makes a lot of sense why they were the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridger’s Saddest Factory Records.

So, who better than Claud, who is set to tour the U.S. next month, to do our questionnaire?

LEVEL I

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation when you first meet. Their name. A positive trait people always tell you you have. People always tell me that I'm stunning <3 One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t. Self-sabotage. If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.) Bacon, egg and cheese on a bagel. Hold the cheese. Add ketchup. (Lactose intolerant.) One song that makes you feel understood. “Depreston” in by Courtney Barnett. Something you think is wildly underrated. Hard-boiled eggs!

Photos courtesy of Getty Images; @claud.mp3

LEVEL II

A movie you watch when you want to self-soothe. Bridesmaids. Your problematic fave artist/actor/musician (dead or alive). And why? Ellen DeGeneres. For, um, obvious reasons. A line from a TV show/film that plays on a loop in your head. The Fight Club one? I don't know. I haven't seen it in a long time. One time you laughed so hard you cried. When my dad bought a hat off of the street that said “I am dad.” One time you cried so hard you laughed. When I was driving in the UK on the other side of the road for the first time, and I cried at a roundabout. Random thing you hate so much for no apparent reason. I hate tight long sleeves. Not on other people, just on me. I don't like the feeling!

LEVEL III

What’s an anecdote you usually tell to describe how you were as a kid? I had an imaginary friend named Ed. He had red hair and I would buckle his seat in the car. What is your low-key hell and actual heaven? My low-key hell is the middle seat on an airplane and my actual heaven is the aisle seat on an airplane. You can pee whenever you need to. Share a quote of one of the most meaningful things someone has ever said to you, context optional. The most meaningful thing somebody has ever said to me is when Phoebe Bridgers called my song, “Crumbs”, my very own “Hey there, Delilah.” The age you most loved being and the age you’re most looking forward to. I loved being 19. I had so much fun. My fake ID got me in everywhere, and I'm most looking forward to being in my fifties and having an elderly dog named Salami. How you exit a party. I say goodbye to everybody like three times, and it's a nightmare for anybody who's waiting on me. How you wanna go. Saving Paul Rudd’s life, of course.

