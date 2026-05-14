mixed feelings

mixed feelings

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Eff 💌's avatar
Eff 💌
May 16

beautiful advice as always Haley <33 and truly so relatable. i think a lot of ppl yearn for best friends forever kind of friendship bc they are taught that it is the only way to be understood, that love is measured by explosive and constant communication + pressure to be the exact same. i’ve learned now that friendships can still be full love AND allow us our differences without insane pressure to fulfill all our friendship needs.

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