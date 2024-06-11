Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, scientists, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

I’m standing waiting for the start of ATARASHII GAKKO!’s set at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, on a mild May afternoon when I realize I’m in one of the most diverse concert crowds I’ve ever seen.

To my left is a girl no older than 10, fidgeting with excitement, wearing an ATARASHII-esque Japanese school uniform, her male parental figure flanking her. In front of me is a group of late-20s men I could see having drinks at Le Dive on a Wednesday afternoon, wearing Palace jerseys or mustaches or little chain necklaces. Behind me is a sweet, normie couple in their mid-40s that look like they could have just walked in from a dog walk and are checking out what’s up.

When ATARASHII GAKKO! first appear on stage and assume their battle formation, all these people erupt in cheers, myself included. AG just has that effect on people — theirs is the kind of music you could listen to while circuit training at the gym, on your school commute, imagining yourself as the main character in the video game of your life, etc. It’s J-pop, it’s hyperpop, it’s cyberpop. It has an ‘80s dance funk, a tongue-in-cheek humor, and also a futuristic swagger to it. Megan Thee Stallion loves them, too.

AG transcends genre, generation, situation, and demographic in the very best way. Their personalities and performance only serve to enhance this. Each member — Rin, Suzuka, Mizyu, and Kanon — is charming and authentic and a born performer. Every song is choreographed in such a way that you wish you knew the steps yourself. Since meeting them and seeing them live, I’ve had their new album “AG! Calling” stuck in my head like gum to a shoe.

Read their hyperspecific answers below, and if I can counsel you to do anything specifically, it’s to get to know ATARASHII GAKKO! Right. Now. Before they take over the world. XO,

Level I

Something you're always hoping people bring up in conversation when you first meet. Rin: Nice undercut! Suzuka: Where did you get your glasses? Kanon: What's your favorite anime? Mizyu: What do you like to eat? A positive trait people always tell you you have. Rin: Nice undercut! Suzuka: You have a loud voice. Kanon: You have a big smile. Mizyu: You eat a lot. One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn't. Rin: My poor athletic ability. Suzuka: *Screaming groan* My tendency to make strange noises. Kanon: That I instantly fall asleep anywhere. Mizyu: A stuffy nose. My frequent stuffy nose. If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.) Suzuka (on behalf of AG): Seishun. Like an overflowing Seishun Donburi bowl. One song that makes you feel understood. Rin (on behalf of AG): 'Arigato'! Our new song. *Everyone murmurs in agreement* Something you think is wildly underrated. Suzuka: Uwabaki. [Note: These are Japanese indoor school shoes, and the shoes they are wearing to perform.] They fit your feet well. You tend to think it's only for grade school kids, but I think adults should wear them too.

Level II

A movie you watch when you want to self-soothe. Rin: Polar Express. Suzuka: Avatar! The James Cameron one. Kanon: One Piece. Mizyu: Laputa: Castle in the Sky What is one of the most important things someone has ever said to you? Mizyu: When the members said ‘I love you’ to me. I thought, I love you guys, too. Suzuka: My dad told me to learn the art of boke and tsukkomi, Japanese comedy styles, when I was very young. What’s the first fandom you lost yourself in. Rin: Lauryn Hill! Suzuka: The Drifters. [Note: This is a ‘60s Japanese rock band known for their comedic music.] Kanon: Kumi Koda. Mizyu: Namie Amuro. Something you bought recently after LOTS of research. Rin: Facial moisturizer. Suzuka: The thing that connects bluetooth headphones on a plane. I bought the best one, I think. Now when I watch movies, I can use my own headphones — it’s great. Kanon: Blush! Mizyu: Hmm I haven’t bought anything lately, to be honest. Random thing you hate so much for no apparent reason. Rin: A rat’s paws, and its beady eyes. Suzuka: Umm cockroaches. And a person that stinks for no apparent reason. Kanon: Pigeons. Mizyu: I’m afraid of large bodies of water. *shivers* Dream game night rotation. Suzuka: Our members, obviously. ATARASHII GAKKO! Team AG!!

Level III