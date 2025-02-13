Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, scientists, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

Mere months ago, the TikTok algorithm blessed me, and millions like me, with Lola Young. The singer-songwriter’s hit single “Messy” has been anointed the unofficial soundtrack to everything from cat videos to viral recipes. Much to her chagrin, might I add, because Lola is quite frankly so tired of opening the app and hearing her voice, despite the fact that “Messy” is one of the songs from her sophomore album that makes her feel most understood. (More on that later.)



Lola came to our studios to get Hyperspecific, and after sitting down with the singer for almost an hour, the word I’d use to describe her is “realized.” She’s 24, yet she has a firm sense of self I wish I had at that age. From her personal style — she arrived in our studio clad in her signature mullet, Patrick Ta Blush, a matching denim track suit, and chunky charm necklace — to her assuredness in music. “I never had a plan B, this was always my option,” she told Elvis Duran when asked about her music career.



She’s the amalgamation of everything a pop star should be in 2025: confidently imperfect (“‘cause I got high again, and forgot to fold my clothes”), direct (“you can eat shit, ‘cause you fucked up my plans”), and vulnerable (“what if I never find anybody to love, or I finally get the chance and I fuck it all up?”).



She stopped by our studios during her most recent stint in New York City, blessing us with gems like her aversion carbonara and songs designed just to chart and her affinity for poet Charles Bukowski and Avril Lavigne bedsheets. Read her full interview below. — Mi-Anne

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation when you first meet. When I first meet someone, the one thing I don't want 'em to ever bring up is the weather. That's a clear killer. That’s filler globally, and I feel like it needs to be spoken about more because I can't. That means the conversation's not flowing!

The thing I want people to bring up is the meaning of life. I don't want to have a conversation about the weather. But there's a middle ground because if you're constantly talking about the deep shit, it stresses me the fuck out. But, I would like them to bring up my music, in all honesty. I know it's a bit cheeky. There's surface level things that I've heard a million times, like “when did you first start singing?” But then there are things like, “what does that lyric mean?” I love that question. That’s the kind of thing I find very interesting to answer because it means that they've related to or they've taken the time to actually explore my music in a bit more depth.

Is there a lyric that you feel like your fan base hasn't caught on to yet that you think is so special? There's actually a song called “Walk On By” and I do get a laugh every time I sing it.

It's half past six in the mornin' (in the mornin') On the wrong side of the door and you (of the door and you) Said you got nowhere to go, well You can stop with the lift to the ground floor.

I always found that quite funny, but maybe it's my accent. I don't know if people like that. But I like it.

A positive trait people always tell you you have. Oh, that's a nice question. Probably confidence, and this is a funny one because…sometimes the connotations of confidence, especially as a woman, can be, kind of misconstrued. So I always take that as a massive compliment…I don't necessarily [think it’s] always a positive attribute, and it depends on the way you say it…the tone of voice matteres. But all in all, that is one thing that I would like people to think about me and something that I naturally exude. [I also love being called a character.] My manager always says I'm a bit of a character and I enjoy that more than “confident” because I think it is harder to be a character and easy to be confident.

If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.) [In the UK] we have corner stores…But okay, I would like to create a food or a drink that tastes better than a food. You know what I mean? Sometimes I eat food, I'm like, yo, this could taste so much better. But it is just good. But sometimes I want food and I'm like, if food just tasted better or if a drink just tasted a bit better, it would be magical, but it never hits. Not all food hits. So I'd like to create a drink that would be called something like “Better Than Food”. And it's this drink that just tastes better than everything on the planet. I feel like that would've been created if that was possible.

One food that always hits is pad thai. Because the flavor’s there. I love Jamaican food and that always hits, there's rich flavor. The one food that never hits…Oh God, I'm going to get so much hate for saying this, but I fucking hate carbonara. Maybe I’ve never had a good one. But it’s too filling, too creamy, too...I don’t know. Get rid of the cream, bro. And the egg. Anyway, sorry. I love the Italian people.

One song that makes you feel understood. “Messy” actually. The reason why it's resonating is because, basically the point is that there's a lot [right now] with social media. Everyone's looking tip-top, perfect all the time. And I think there was a wave of influencers and influencing where the community, of all genders and all types of people, felt the need to conform to the standard of what's clean.

So your bed, it’s always done. You've got your makeup…but it's not real life. And for a lot of people it isn't real life. And I'm not saying that it's not the case for a lot of people — my sister Emily, she is like that. She's a clean girl, but I'm not. And I think you tend to feel embarrassed or you don't feel like you are a part of something if you don't cater to that [mentality]. So I shed light on the fact that it's not always like that. Life's not always like that…And that really makes me feel understood and I'm happy I wrote it.