One good thing about being a former beauty editor is that you no longer have to deal with the industry’s excess if you do not want to. I have (and have tried) more makeup than any human should and yet, in spite of all those years of beauty trials, I feel more behind than ever with everything new coming out right now.

The reality is, you don’t need a lot to play with makeup, and to feel good. A little sparkle here, some sooty liner there, and you’re good. It’s been a while since I’ve culled the cesspool of recommendations that exists in my mind, and doing this felt oddly freeing. Behold the makeup starter kit (Mi-Anne’s version), below.

SPF. Yes, it’s not makeup but it is required. Countries outside of the US have better UV filters, this is a fact, and it’s because the FDA is extremely slow at approving new filters for use here. If you’re abroad, get something like La Roche-Posay at a European pharmacy or if you’re in Asia grab literally anything. In the States I’m partial to Vacation Inc for body and Everyday Humans for face.

Concealer. Here’s the take: No more foundation! Just get a good concealer and apply it all over if you need more coverage. I love the Make Up Forever HD Concealer. It gives medium-but-buildable, skin-like coverage.

Tinted Moisturizer. For me, concealer and tinted moisturizer are either/or products. I rarely wear them together though if I need fuller coverage for an event I guess it could be done. This new entry from Supergoop has the most beautiful dewy finish (you literally will never need highlighter again) and sheer-to-medium coverage. It’s great for uneven skin tone and for blurring redness but not amazing if you’re looking to cover up pimples and hyperpigmentation (use the concealer for that). You will need two fingers worth of product to get the full SPF coverage so make sure you’re lathering on, cuties!

Blush. Tower28 is a great makeup starter brand in general but my favorite product is their classic blush which comes in a cute-but-compact lucite case. It’s pigmented (but not so pigmented that it’s unapproachable) and easy to apply with fingers or a brush.

Brows. Doing your brows is so tedious. I hate it. Brow gel is just about the only thing I’ll use because it’s a very quick way to add a bit of color to your brows and clean up their shape. Lately I’ve been into the Kosas brow gel but I also like the Elf brow gel. The latter dries out faster than more expensive gels but it’s sooooo cheap I don’t mind.

Liquid Eyeliner. I don’t care what the claims are or how amazing an eyeliner is, if the tip is made of felt I know the brand did not come to play. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that if a brand’s hero liquid liner is made of felt (derogatory) it calls into question the decision making behind all of their other eye products. The best liquid liners have a brush tip. This type of tip is better for crispier lines and even distribution of product (it lasts longer, too). My faves: CLE Cosmetics Fluid Touch Liquid Eyeliner and KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner.

Eyeliner Pencil: I know I said this list is pared down but you do kind of need a liquid and a pencil liner — one for cat-eyes and one for smoky or diffused looks. This twist-up pencil from KVD is the best for tightlining (fancy word for lining your upper waterline for fuller-looking lashes) but it dries down quickly so it’s not great if you want to blend or create diffused lines. For that I’ll grab something like this, and blend it out with a pencil brush like this one.

Mascara. For lashes that won’t hold a curl the best is this from Heroine Make which if you’re in NYC can be found at Japan Village in Industry City, on the Asian delivery service Weeee! (comment if you want my sign up code lol) or, other Asian beauty stores. I understand it’s not the most accessible find so my secondary recommendation is Covergirl mascaras like the Exhibitionist (volume) or Full Lash Bloom (fluttery, definition). I find Covergirl mascaras work best when they’ve had a few days to “dry out” after opening (they’re very wet initially). The waterproof and non-waterproof versions are both great, but waterproof formulas will hold a curl where non-waterproof formulas won’t. Make sure have an oil-based makeup remover if you go with waterproof anything.

Sparkle. Respectfully, eyeshadow palettes are overwhelming and expensive. If you want something easy to jazz up a look with the highest time-to-impact ratio, might I suggest investing in one form of great sparkle? Fenty Diamond Bomb in How Many Carats? or Half Magic Beauty Chromaddiction Shimmer in A.S.M.R. are great options. Though, if you want a palette rec, drop a comment and I shall oblige.

Lips. This one is hard!! A tinted gloss is fun like Milani’s Fruit Fetish Lip Oils (balmy and they have a plush, big-ass doe-foot applicator). I also love drugstore tinted lip balms like these from Nivea or your classic Baby Lips. If you have the budget for something fancy, the YSL Candy Glow Balms are chef’s kiss.

Reading. The Secret History by Donna Tartt is widely considered the defining book of the dark academia trend, it starts with a murder and follows a group of elitist liberal arts college students as they follow their own twisted moral ideals down dangerous paths. Highly rec. - Mi-Anne Chan

Watching. I am watching all the Final Destination movies in order of release. Here’s the pitch: They’re campy, silly, and, most importantly, disgustingly inventive. — Logan Tsugita

Researching. The thriving lesbian subculture of Paris in the early 1930's and how they found other sapphics by dressing flamboyantly. - Yanise Cabrera

Buying. My roommate and I got into a text argument in which she said, “you can have the most likely to suffer award.” It was a pretty unique way to express that my bad luck is an inconvenience to her, so unique that I thought it would make a great t-shirt. I designed it on Canva, found an Etsy seller who makes custom shirts, and the rest was petty history.- Catherine Mhloyi

