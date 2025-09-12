To celebrate the launch of The Medievalist, our first print issue, we’re publishing a selection of stories from the magazine, plus a few newsletter-only additions, for all of you wenches to enjoy. Today, writer and photographer Skyli Alvarez speaks with Ren Faire shop clerk Rhea Callisto and axe-thrower Anthony Scott on how to bring Ren Faire aesthetics into your everyday style. The Medievalist is available for purchase online, now!

For the fashion set, the Ren Faire marketplace is often equally as memorable as the Ren Faire festivities. The Faire shopping experience is rife with everything from chainmail headwear and gladiator boots to elvin accessories and corsetry, all pulled from the inspirational depths of the Dark Ages. As fantasy-forward dressing continues to spill far beyond the fair grounds, there’s no reason dressing on-theme needs to be reserved for just a handful of weekends a year.

We spoke with Atlanta-based Faire dwellers Rhea Callisto, shop clerk, and Anthony Scott, axe-thrower, on all things Ren style and bringing the Middle Ages to modern-day dress.

Unlikely Accessories

The easiest way to fuse days of olde with an outfit is accessorizing — the more adornments and trinkets, the better. “Props such as daggers, tails, swords, elf ears, parasols, bows and arrows, bird whistles, elf ear cuffs, and more” are available for purchase at most Faire markets, Callisto says, and can easily transform an otherwise-reserved ensemble into something novel.

While approved weaponry may be best for the fairgrounds, jewelry such as layered chainmail can spruce up an everyday look, as well as small, yet unconventional, elements like brightly-colored eye contacts or elf ears. For the statement-dressers, however, “over-accessorize to the point of looking like you’re in costume,” Scott says. One of his personal favorite accessories at his Faire is a prop dragon that anchors onto the shoulder, with a pull-string to make it “talk.” After all, theatricality and tapping into one’s imagination is the foundation of Ren Faire style.

Layers On Layers

“Layering is the best way to use regular wardrobe pieces and create a wide variety of outfits,” Callisto says, recommending scarves, bathing suit cover-ups, and skirts atop other skirts, for starters. Especially as most Ren Faires take place throughout the hotter months of the year, outerwear like sheer shirts, shrugs, or boleros can help with airflow while being easy to take off.

Similarly, sweeping floor-length or ruffled high-low skirts pair well with corsetry for contrasting silhouettes, as well as billowing tunics or shawls for a flowy alternative. Beyond the marketplace, Callisto recommends corsetry brands like Corset Story and Lacemade, as well as Renaissance-inspired label HolyClothing as starting points.

Worlds Colliding

Lately, Callisto has seen attendees dress as fairies, elves, mushrooms, and flowers, and always advises pairing cosplay and costume pieces for versatility. “If you’re comfortable, lean into fantasy by [wearing] bright neon colors à la faeries or dragons,” Scott adds.

For the vampiric folk, he says gothic styles work well with an array of medieval looks. “People blend every aspect of contemporary style into every aspect of medieval garb,” he elaborates, having observed many memorable concept- and subculture-inspired outfits. From Middle Ages-goes-goth to rave maidens and vampy vassals, melding archetypes can bring an outfit entirely into one’s own.

Buy The Medievalist now!

Skyli Alvarez is the editorial assistant at Teen Vogue. She holds a BA in journalism and minor in art history from the University of Georgia and has words and photos in Vogue Japan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Polyester Zine, and more. Her work, written and visual, explores the intersections of style, identity, and subcultures past and present. Follow her on Instagram.