The “N” in Noah Lyles stands for “nerd”. I say this in solidarity, in a way that only someone who sang the theme song to Tokyo Ghoul alongside him can. I am not someone who pays attention to sports, but when Noah went viral a few months back for running the Olympic trial 100m dash with a Blue Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card tucked into his Adidas tank top I seated (sat?) myself accordingly.

In the weeks since winning the Olympic gold medal for the 100m race in Paris, he’s been the subject of both adoration and vitriol thanks, in part, to a seemingly braggadocious press tour. “I’m definitely in my anti-hero era,” he said.

But this interview felt a little different. Maybe it’s because Noah, his girlfriend (and fellow Olympian) Junelle Bromfield, and I yapped casually for 45 minutes about anime and trading cards. “We both watch anime, but she won’t watch anything that doesn’t have action in it,” he ribbed. The over-confident version of Noah I’d seen in clips on TikTok felt far from the version I was getting in the studio. I mean...his low-key hell is losing the last piece of his Lego Star Destroyer set!

I am here for this era of sports: where jocks can be just as astute on the field as they are at the board game table. They can be funny, freaky little nerds who might just need a little extra media training. Read Noah’s Hyperspecific interview, below. — Mi-Anne

LEVEL I

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation when you first meet. If anybody talks about anime in the first conversation, we're going to have a long [one]. Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood [is my favorite]. It is a great anime. It dives deep into fighting, into government, into social standings, and into human concepts. I love that stuff. My sister just told me the reason why she wants to be a biochemist is because Full Metal Alchemist is her favorite anime, as well. A positive trait people always tell you you have.

People usually say that I have a very strong smile or that my eyes are very happy. Or they'll tell me when they leave: “Yo, I was extremely inspired.” One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t.

I can be extremely petty. My mom calls it being ornery. When I get stressed, I get very ornery…I'm very quick to [make a] judgment. I'm very quick to jump to passive aggressiveness and pettiness. I'm not the biggest fan of having that trait because I know what it feels like to be on the other end. If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.)

We’ll call it the “Iconic Lyles.” It would be a French toast breakfast sandwich. It would definitely have sausage in there. It'd have a fried egg, too. You might even throw in some bacon, mayo, and then a bunch of cheese. One song that makes you feel understood.

”Lucky Me” by Big Sean…Another song that I feel like I connect to a lot is “October Sky” by Yebba. I feel like every time she sings it, I can imagine everything so clearly, and I know what it's like to have a very strong connection to your mom. I can only imagine what it'd be like losing mine. And then finally it would probably be “Jesus Walks” by Kanye. I connect to that very much because I've definitely been guided by God, but I feel like mainstream media doesn't want to hear that. Anytime you talk about it, everybody gets turned off and it’s very hard to figure out how you handle that. Something you think is wildly underrated.

The Speed Racer movie. It's one of my favorites. I have it downloaded on my phone so I can watch at any time, any place. I actually watched it before the 100m finals at the Olympics. I usually watch it before all my big races. I'm a huge Speed Racer fan. I feel the movie does the show so much justice and nobody's seen it. LEVEL II

A movie you watch when you want to self-soothe.

The Lego Movie is definitely one of 'em. And Ready Player One. I might just crank out VeggieTales, too. I grew up on VeggieTales. It's the funniest, cutest fever dream you will ever see in your life. What’s the first fandom you lost yourself in.

I watched Dragon Ball Z for the first time when I was 10 or 12. Ever since then, I've been drawing it, I've been watching it, [and] reading the manga. I'm part of that fandom…I got picked on because I liked the anime. Your problematic fave artist/actor/musician (dead or alive). And why? It is…Kanye West. I'm sorry!…I feel like I relate to a lot of Kanye's life. Going through struggle, trying to make it to the top, trying to do it your own way. Not saying that he shouldn’t be reprimanded — he needs to be, he definitely needs some help. But I definitely relate to Kanye and I'm still a very big fan of his old work. Dream game night rotation. I'm definitely going to have to have my original crew. So my girlfriend, my brother, his girlfriend, my two friends. We play a lot of Catan, survival board games, Magic The Gathering…If I was to add somebody else…maybe the actor who played in Man of Steel? Henry Cavill. I heard he is a super big Warhammer fan and I feel like he would be able to easily jump into the games that we play. I like people who are passionate about the game. I don't want you to get bored halfway through. Something you bought recently after LOTS of research. I bought a Shark vacuum cleaner. I was on TikTok watching all of these moms say that this is the best vacuum cleaner out there. And I'm like, well, mine's broken, so I'm going to take their advice. They were right. This is the best vacuum cleaner I've ever had. Who do you main in your favorite video game.

So I play a lot of League of Legends. I play a lot of characters, but I'd say some of my favorites to play are Seraphine, Senna, and then Taliya in the midline for sure. Oh, and I like Neeko! Neeko is the best decision.

LEVEL III