Discover more from mixed feelings
who have i really been wearing dresses for?
welcome to strong feelings! Essays by writers we love, in which they share their most impassioned opinions on a given subject. If you love our usual advice column — don’t worry it’s not going anywhere. In today’s strong feelings, we’re publishing our first comic from Taiwanese-American illustrator, animator, and comic artist Claud Li (they/them) <3 Enjoy!
Claud Li is a non-binary, Taiwanese-American illustrator, animator, and comic artist born and raised in the Bay Area and currently residing in Brooklyn with their partner and cat/best friend. When not painting watercolors of animals and bodily oddities, they can be found making comics about their identity, relationships, and powerful Asian aunties. Follow Claud on Instagram here.