welcome to strong feelings! Essays by writers we love, in which they share their most impassioned opinions on a given subject. If you love our usual advice column — don’t worry it’s not going anywhere. In today’s strong feelings, we’re publishing our first comic from Taiwanese-American illustrator, animator, and comic artist Claud Li (they/them) <3 Enjoy!

Claud Li is a non-binary, Taiwanese-American illustrator, animator, and comic artist born and raised in the Bay Area and currently residing in Brooklyn with their partner and cat/best friend. When not painting watercolors of animals and bodily oddities, they can be found making comics about their identity, relationships, and powerful Asian aunties. Follow Claud on Instagram here.

Leave a comment