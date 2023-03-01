dear mfers,

Up until recently, I self-identified as “chronically online”. No matter how you’ve diced and sliced it over the past decade or so — “extremely online,” “terminally online,” and now “chronically” — it all means the same thing: The internet is your happy place. I am: “a girl at night on the internet.”

But that was before “chronically online” developed an icky patina in recent years, and now it’s often used to label some of the most out-of-pocket takes on the internet.

That leaves us — the community of deeply online individuals — in need of, yet again, a new name. A more fitting moniker. Something that encompasses being finger-on-pulse without the finger wagging.

May I present: Obsessively Online. It’s “chronically”’s less annoying counterpart. It’s waking up every morning and joyfully eating the internet for breakfast. It’s the rebranding of doomscrolling to gleefreshing. It’s the thrill of sharing a delicious piece of content you know your friend will love before they’ve had the chance to see it themselves. It’s seeking out your subcultures across digital platforms and feeling more at home with them than you are anywhere else.

The spectrum of Obsessively Online personalities is rich, special, and wide-ranging, but there are a few key ways to spot an OO in the wild. Find your handy guide below.

