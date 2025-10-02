Rachel Chinouriri’s “The Hills” was my gateway into her universe. The music video is a love letter to South London after the singer-songwriter had spent a month trying to find her place in LA’s music scene. “I was in LA having a pretty terrible time,” Chinouriri told Clash.

Chinouriri’s shoegazey, pop-punk sound, paired with her gritty, rough-around-the-edges depiction of London took me right back to my dorm room in college, watching “Parklife” by Blur for the first time. Her music evokes similar juxtaposing feelings of swagger and vulnerability, isolation and community, earnestness and cheekiness, all wrapped in one.

Chinouriri released her newest oeuvre, the “Little House” EP in April and after touring as a supporting act for artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Louis Tomlinson, she’s just finishing out a sold-out headline tour this month.

To celebrate, she visited us at the mixed feelings studio to do our Hyperspecific questionnaire. Read it in full below:

Something you think is wildly underrated. I think Filofax are underrated because I put all my money in there, my wallet, my pen, my map, my gratitudes list…I’ve got loads of things in there. And I think having a Filofax is an underrated thing that everyone needs to bring back. And then an underrated artist who I would love to see be huge is Alemeda . I took her on tour and she is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met.

One song that makes you feel understood. Currently, the song that makes me feel understood is Lola Young’s “Spiders”. I’m obsessed with it. I’ve played it a million times, and I think she is such a unique and phenomenal performer, singer, and writer and she is incredibly passionate and I’ve not seen any other artists like her, and I like that she’s from South London as well.

If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.) So the sandwich would have a lot of cured meat and a lot of cheese. I don’t want to call it a chopped cheese because “chopped” means ugly in slang, isn’t it? So it will have to be something like…what’s another word that’s not chopped?…Grated. Now the sandwich I’m thinking about is the cured meat is chopped up into pieces and then it’s got grated cheese on it. And it’s going to be called, The Grated Mighty Meaty Cheesy Baddie.

One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t. I’ve done a lot of therapy to stop myself from being revengeful because that’s actually a really horrible trait to have. When people do [shitty] stuff, I’m instantly like, “I’m going to ruin your entire life.” But that’s obviously really bad and not a good example to lead by. However, deep in my heart and core and soul, whenever people upset me or upset other people, I look at them like, you’re lucky I’m not a crash out anymore, because that is not a nice way of being to people. You need revenge for that, but I don’t do that anymore.

A positive trait people always tell you you have. People say I’m a bit blunt and upfront, but always for the good of the people. If there’s a girl who’s going through a bit of trauma about someone, I’ll be like, “Get your shit together, get up." We’re going outside.” I’m that kind of blunt in a loving way.

Something you’re always hoping people will bring up in conversation when you first meet. Star signs…because I always end up asking it somehow. I kind of believe in it. I kind of don’t…no, I absolutely do believe in it. So yeah, it’s always interesting to see if someone’s like, “Oh, this is my style sign” versus “Oh, you’re one of those people.”

A movie/tv show you watch when you want to self-soothe.

Catfish. Nev and Kamie…it’s entertaining! I used to watch lots of crime documentaries — I wanted to be a detective — then I realized that it’s actually a really unhealthy thing to overly consume. But I feel like with Catfish the way Nev handles people and his patience for people and his understanding for people I actually really love and I love how Kamie’s a bit of a “no nonsense” sort of thing. I feel like that’s something I put on to stay calm or Gangs of London, which actually gives me a lot of stress and anxiety when I watch it, but I feel relaxed when the episode is done.

Your problematic fave artist/actor/musician/character (dead or alive). And why? Have you ever seen a show called Horrid Henry? So Horrid Henry is a British TV show, and then I used to think Horrid Henry was really naughty. But then I saw a clip where someone showed his mom, and I think his mom was actually really horrible and she was actually a very neglectful mother and would blame everything on Henry. She started calling him "Horrid Henry" when actually she was the bad one. But as a child I was like, "Oh, Henry's really naughty." And now I'm like, "no, your mom's actually a bit of a prick."



What’s the first fandom you lost yourself in…

A fandom where I’d say I felt like I was in their community would probably be Louis Tomlinson’s fans. It’s kind of work-related, but I feel like every time I was fans of people in the past, I never really got too much into their fandoms. But then with working [and touring with Louis], I was tweeting fans before going on tour and after going on tour. And then even now when I go on tour, Louis Thomason fans are everywhere. And I feel like that’s the first fandom where I was like, “Okay guys, teach me how this goes.” And they’re showing me the ways, they’re showing me how to mosh. I had a beer which was splashing everywhere and they taught me how to seal the beer and close it so that when I’m mosh-pitting it doesn’t go everywhere. I was getting proper involved with them. So yeah. Thanks Louis. I didn’t really go to gigs when I was younger, so I like getting involved in them now. What fictional world would you want to live in and why?

I [loved] playing Habbo hotel. I loved it because I feel like the design, the architecture, everything was so blocky and I was very rich. So I kind of enjoyed the levels of money I’d get for doing not really anything at all. So I’d want to live in Habbo hotel, only because I was pretty well off on it.