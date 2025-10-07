mixed feelings

mixed feelings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace Johnson's avatar
Grace Johnson
14h

Lex was trynna have Supes’ Baby!!!!!! Through IVF?!?

Sounds like a plot line in Queer As Folk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 mixed feelings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture