Always a lover of melodrama, it should surprise no one that I have a lost manuscript. Well, if you can call a notebook filled to the brim by a then-10-year-old Mi-Anne outlining the story of a young girl born without powers in a world where everyone has them (I know, groundbreaking) a manuscript. It came complete with a hand-drawn map of my fantasy continent ("Lunarica"...).



Back then, my quill-and-ink-toting, Lord of the Rings-obsessed, rock-collecting ass would have never believed that years later I'd get to publish an entire 48-page magazine replete with stories as specific as the sinuous tissue connecting the Middle Ages to present-day fandom, astrological takes on medieval weapons, and illustrations of "fat hot demons." This is the most fulfilling creative experience I've had with a team in my career thus far. Blessed be the team that turned this fantasy into a reality.

Anya wears Mehron Makeup Creamblend Sticks, Blendbunny Cosmetics Sickly Sweet & Ellis Palettes, Kaleidos Makeup Monoblush in Dreamwalk, Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix in Sundaze, MAC Cosmetics Eye Kohl in Feline, Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Mascara, Glisten Cosmetics Spectra Lash in Soybean, & Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Grape Splash.

Anya holds Nik Bentel Studio Puddle Mirror and wears a dress and boots by Taottao.

Artistically, this is the most realized version of the mixed feelings visual universe to-date. "I’m an art director second and a nerd/fan/simp first. Getting to design, creative direct, illustrate, and photograph our first issue quite literally titled 'The Medievalist' feels like living out a fanfic I wrote about myself,” said our art director Logan Tsugita. “It's our first true step into the next phase of mf: an immersive art and editorial collaboration.”

In this photo series, titled “Romancing the Portal,” multidisciplinary artist Anya Tisdale assumed two forms: a cursed fae and a city knight. Inspired by Logan’s initial mood boards, which featured medieval aesthetics juxtaposed with high fantasy creatures, digital manipulation, and a macabre color palette, Anya decided to channel the shape and texture of the hilts of swords, which ultimately became the geometric shapes and metal studs you see in her city knight makeup look. For her cursed fae, she went the opposite direction, contrasting the harsh lines of the city knight with glowing purple pastels.



And as we look into the future, I can only hope we get more chances to build out our world. "This print edition, as monumental as it feels, is the first of a million extensions of the mf digiverse we're hoping to actualize,” says our editorial director Amalie MacGowan. “There will be more written and artistic mediums, more community gatherings, and much more content that aims to make people feel understood."

Anya wears Kaleidos Makeup Palettes in Venus Trap & Cold Brew, Unearthly Cosmetics Gargoyle Palette, Danessa Myricks Color Fix in Nude 4, Glisten Cosmetics Spectra Lash, Pseudo Labs Phreckles 01, Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush in French Rosette, & MAC Cosmetics Cork & Plum Pencils.

Anya wears Synthetic Daisy Designs shoulder pauldrons, Medieval Arms Shop Chainmail Hood, Coach Floral Lace Dress, Free People Nigel Preston Bedfellows Shirt, & jewelry by Twelve New York.

Over the past six months, as Logan designed and illustrated away, Amalie and I pored through pitches, spreadsheets, and innumerable drafts to edit this issue. We’re so proud to publish a magazine full of stories like: the origins of medieval fandom, the rise of romantasy, how to shop the ren faire, your medieval weapon based on your sign, and so much more. And for those of you who can’t get your hands on a print copy, fret not. We’ll be publishing the stories from our magazine over the next month, plus a couple of newsletter-only additions.

“The Medievalist” is available to purchase now on Shopify or in-person today through August 22nd at Soho News International on Prince Street in NYC.



To boil mixed feelings down into liquid form and inject it straight into your veins is always our goal.

I hope we got close.

Your most humble and obedient servant,

Mi-Anne Chan, founding editor of mixed feelings

Founding Editor: Mi-Anne Chan

Art Director: Logan Tsugita

Editorial Director: Amalie MacGowan

Photographer: Logan Tsugita

Modeling and Makeup: Anya Tisdale

Benevolent Benefactor: Lloyd Dsouza

Directors of Photography: Charlie Jordan & Kevin Dynia

Associate Producer: Alexandra Tauber

Video Editor: Yanise Cabrera

Video Producers: Catherine Mhloyi, Ali Farooqui, & Anastasia Sanger

Production Team: John Clubb, Mary McGowan, Karen Sepulveda, Adam Peryer, Andrea Guiffrida, & Sloane Cooper

