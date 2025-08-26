mixed feelings

mixed feelings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria Polansky's avatar
Maria Polansky
8d

I would love to see different worlds and cultures represented in both romantasies and conventional fantasies. The medieval European setting feels a bit overdone at this point, and there's so much else to explore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 mixed feelings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture