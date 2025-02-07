This year has already been tough, (to say the least), but one thing we'll always have is our community. Come celebrate trans joy and meet new trans hotties at our T4T Valentine's Day mixer in NYC, presented by mixed feelings, FEELD, and The Standard, High Line. 🏳️‍⚧️🩵

Choose the cup that corresponds with your dating status at the door, the stirrers that indicate your preferences, and get chatty — it's our take on a stoplight party. Flirting, platonic or otherwise, highly encouraged.



Hosted (with a special drag performance!!!) by thee one-and-only Anania. DJ set by the inimitable ARCHANGEL. And special raffle with proceeds donated to Black Trans Travel Fund.

***This event is FREE to enter, but space is limited so RSVP to reserve your spot. Each RSVP comes with 2x Free Welcome Drinks***

MIXED FEELINGS

T4T VALENTINE'S DAY MIXER

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

7 PM – 10 PM

848 WASHINGTON STREET, NEW YORK, 10014

HEDGE & HEARTH AT THE STANDARD PLAZA