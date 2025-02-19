Photographed by Marion Aguas.

It was 30 degrees and windy on Valentine’s Day 2025, but that didn’t stop 80 of you from storming Hedge & Hearth at The Standard High Line to mix, mingle, and play musical chairs with trans hotties from all over the tri-state area.

Some of you came to meet new friends, others to get their minds off of someone (*cough*) who isn’t texting them back, and plenty more to find potential suitors who are also into their niche interests. It was our first event of the year, and a very special one for the team, because it was all about celebrating trans joy, love, and community.

Thank you to Feeld, who partnered with us to reimagine a “stoplight” party, where folks chose from colored cups to indicate their dating status, then picked from six different stirrers to show their preferences.

Gems included: “Let’s U-Haul,” “Meet me in the bathroom,” and “Desperately seeking a crush” (my personal favorite). The “Ask Me About” stickers we made in collaboration with Feeld and The Standard also produced a slew of conversation starters. Ask me about…gay anime, the masc shortage, and What We Do in the Shadows, to name a few.

Our host Anania began the night with a round of musical chairs — losers each round had to tell the room why they are single. The answers were hilariously self-aware (“I’m scared of people”), heartwarming (“I’m trying to figure out how to be human with other beautiful people”), and cheeky (“I’m single because no one here has asked me out yet!”). Anania proceeded to bring the house down with an outfit change and drag performance to…*drumroll*…Paramore’s 2007 anthem “Misery Business”!!!! Archangel kept the vibes going for the rest of the night with an iconic DJ set. They tore.

To cap off an already incredible night, we hosted a raffle to benefit the Black Trans Travel Fund, with prize contributions from TomboyX, Sundae Flowers, Outbox Gym, Babeland, and AFM Magazine. Congratulations to our three winners!

The entire night was documented by the immensely talented Marion Aguas (see more of the photos below and keep tabs on our social for a link to see all the photos from Friday night!).

I couldn’t have imagined a better way to welcome the new year (and spend Valentine’s Day) than kikiing with all of you.

xoxo, Mi-Anne

