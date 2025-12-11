Every year, mixed feelings corrals our team and our most delightfully chaotic friends to bring you the Unhinged Gift Guide — a roundup of presents no sane person would ask for, but everyone secretly wants. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill lineup of gifts for your best friend, or even advice on what to get your estranged aunt. It’s a spectrum of hinged-to-unhinged selects curated by the most whimsical people we know. Consider it a sliding scale of items you didn’t know you needed but now simply cannot live without. From spicy fan art to decorative blades and custom dolls, some of these picks are “normal,” sure, but many are handpicked from the silliest depths of the internet.

Let us know your unhinged picks in the comments below. We are desperate for more.

Enjoy 😈

Important Flowers Planner by Sofia Coppola. I needed this so badly I pre-ordered it. It’s the Important Flowers planner published by Sofia Coppola. I love the aesthetic. I had one for 2025, too, that I added jewelry stickers to. I am so happy that the 2026 planner is blue. Last year’s was purple and it will be so cute to have a couple of them from different years lined up on my bookshelf. I like writing things down, but eventually all my to-dos and reminders become a giant mush of porridge. To have pages printed with lines, dates, weeks, and months help me quite a bit. I can also write down places or thoughts on the extra pages in this planner. I just love to stay organized and make my dreams come true < 3333 — Alice Longyu Gao, musician & performance artist

Caraway Home Glass Container Set. And this is why I steal because, oh my god, why the F*CK is this set $250? Anyway… Candidly, I like to bake and I found myself wanting to make my kitchen look like a grown woman’s kitchen. Give me a cookie jar, some canisters for flour and sugar, and a hidden/lofted microwave, I’m there. I’m ready for the ever-gracious allure of the mediocre white woman’s kitchen. That or get me some lube with over 5% lidocaine. There’s something I gotta take care of. — Anania, host of Gaydar

Alessi Salif Juicer. Okay tell me why this Salif juicer — or what I like to call “octopus juicer” — is the most unhinged gift you could give someone. Like it’s literally a spiky little alien that you juice lemons on. Does it work? Eh...Does it look insane on your counter? Absolutely. And that’s kinda why I love it… it’s giving “I don’t know what this is but I’m obsessed anyway.” Perfect for that one friend who has everything and also nothing at the same time. — Loi Doan, interior designer

Shinsakuto Made-To-Order Katana. We want matching katanas because not only does it come with a cute holster and look chic, but we all know the streets of New York can be spooky at night. Pepper spray simply isn’t enough, we need the ops to know the battle is over before it begins. — The Dupont Twins, Jake (model & makeup artist) & Josie (model & creator)

John Pork Autographed Picture. My pick is a $500 signed photograph (or postcard, or soggy napkin, it’s hard to tell) of my favorite porcine celebrity John Pork. This random eBay seller must have gone to unbelievable lengths to procure the signature, since pigs are known to be unable to write in cursive, and John Pork isn’t even real. If one of my reply guys bought this for me I would cherish it forever. — Kieran Press-Reynolds, writer & columnist at Pitchfork

Cameo from Marcus the Worm. I don’t know when or why I first encountered Marcus the Worm on TikTok, but I did. And once the train left the station, there was no hope left for me. It’s too much for me to explain the full lore, but I love his strange body, his deep monotone, and when he gets extremely close to the camera to share that a rock is pissing him off or he laundered $17K through a locally-owned Greek restaurant. This holiday season I would like a cater-made cameo from Marcus just for me, ideally engineered to include roast material or other errant, original thoughts of his own. — Amalie MacGowan, editorial director at mixed feelings

Premium Tier Patreon Membership. Listen, I spend a normal amount of money on Patreon. Like…under $30 a month. I just love exclusive nerd content, what can I say? But if we’re talking unhinged, then I wouldn’t say no to being gifted premium-tier memberships for some artists who draw nsfw fanfic. I’m deeply invested in depictions of the SuperBat ship by @umikochannart on Instagram. You’re telling me you DON’T want to see Superman and Batman kiss? Ok, sure. And we’re being specific, so please find artists that feature queer ships of all genders. Because I’m an ART ENJOYER, not a pervert. (Mostly.) — Logan Tsugita, art director at mixed feelings

Custom Rat Jerky Doll. I bought one of these “rat jerky dolls” (or “laoshugan” in Chinese) at Comic Con this fall: A slender and flexible tribute to Beomgyu from TXT. Since then, I’ve had lots of fun posing my Beomgyu doll on shoulders, hugging other trinkets, and hanging off door handles. People in China love these ugly-cute dolls and have been purchasing customized versions of them (often of their friends or favorite real-life or fictional characters) and I need a custom set of my own, ideally in the form of Ryuk from Deathnote and myself so we can be together 👉👈. — Mi-Anne Chan, founding editor at mixed feelings

