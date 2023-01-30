dear mfers,

Here are 5 reasons why you should come to our first in-person NYC event this weekend!

vegan ube cinnamon buns (!!!) We put a mixed feelings twist on Leland’s most popular confection. The ube glaze, which is a vibrant creamy lilac, is inspired by the mixed feelings color you named, Crystal Dust. buy a bun, get a free conversation. We deal in questions here at mixed feelings — big, small, trivial, and deep. We made 10 collectible question game cards, one of which will come with each bun. A sneak peek: we <3 to discuss. The pop-up runs from 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday (2/4 & 2/5) but each day members of the mf team will post up at Leland’s bar from 3pm-5pm if you want to share in some buns, beverages, and fun conversation with us. the TikTok of it all. If you’ve ever wondered, “why have I never been approached on the street by a TikToker with a tiny microphone?” then you’re in luck! If you attend this weekend’s event, you will have a chance to be featured on our newly-launched TikTok! Follow us to join the mixed feelings cinematic universe 😈.

Jokes aside, I am so happy. Our little mf team has been working day in and day out on mixed feelings, writing copy, filming video, creating incredible hand-drawn art, and more. It feels right to celebrate the new year and our plans to expand the mixed feelings world in person with all of you.

Fingers crossed we can organize some fun events outside of NYC soon! If you’re local, will we see you this weekend?

Share mixed feelings