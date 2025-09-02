Welcome to mixed feelings’ Hyperspecific, a profile series of increasingly intimate questions in which we ask our favorite artists, characters, musicians, and the like to unveil their innermost selves — their weird existential musings.

To say I’m a Wednesday-head would be to put it lightly. Inside me there is a Tim Burton-coded woman, to be sure: surly, independent, vaguely goth.

When the first season of the series arrived in 2022, I swallowed it whole, and then again, and then again. Last September, I was invited to visit the sound stages where the show is filmed outside of Dublin, Ireland. I beheld hand-sculpted carnivorous plants, spoke with the former magician whose well-known hand now plays “Thing,” and had a chance encounter with Catherine Zeta-Jones in full “Morticia” regalia.

With part one of Wednesday Season 2 now out, we know that Georgie Farmer, who plays the gorgon “Ajax Petropolus,” and Noah B. Taylor, who plays werewolf “Bruno Yuson,” are grappling for the affection of one Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s werewolf roommate. The end of Season 2, Part 1 leaves us heartbroken for Ajax, who Enid has emotionally left in the dust for her pack-mate Bruno, and yet optimistic about Enid and Bruno’s burgeoning romance.

While they play rivals in the world of Wednesday, it’s clear Georgie and Noah have an almost brotherly affection for each other when they walk into our studio. Single-handedly, they exhibited to me how the male loneliness epidemic could possibly be cured — through shared interests, unabashed kindness, and (take notes, boys) vulnerability.

All the proof that these two heartthrobs are faces to adorn with hearts and tape into your locker is below.

LEVEL I

Something you’re always hoping people bring up in conversation.

Georgie: I feel like this is kind of bold, but, like, sarcasm. If you have sarcasm with someone straight off the bat, it's like, oh, we've got a good rapport.

Noah: I think just anything in common that I can latch onto. Something I've heard of. The worst is when you're talking to somebody and you’re like, “Oh, what movies do you like?” And they say stuff you don't know and you have to flip the coin. Do I pretend I know it or not? That's rough.

Georgie: Music's always a big one too.

Noah: If they bring up an artist you like, it's great.

Can you say a positive trait about each other?

Noah: Oh man, this is going to get emotional. Georgie has just— it's hard to verbalize it. I love this guy. He is always there for me whenever I need him, which sometimes is a lot. He’s a good guy.

Georgie: I said this to you the other day, but you're a real artist and I think you have a really beautiful artistic expression that is really rare to find these days. I love you, man.

One destructive trait you know you possess and wish you didn’t.

Georgie: I feel like for both of us, we're chronic over thinkers. Sometimes when we hang out with each other, we say how bad we are for each other because I'll overthink about something and then Noah will be like, “Man, you're overthinking.” And then Noah will start overthinking about something and I'm like, “Man, you are overthinking.”

Noah: It's just like five hours of like, “Did I say something wrong?” We can't go anywhere. We can't do anything.

Georgie: The amount of times we probably asked each other that question…

Noah: Is brutal.

Georgie: Is insane. I think we probably said that more than anything else to each other.

Noah: Probably more than the lines that we say in the show.

Georgie: I think it's the worst when people make you feel bad for overthinking. I get sometimes, obviously, it can get annoying, but one thing is to be there for your friends when they're going through it, because it's a real thing, that anxiety.

If a bodega were to name a dish after you, what would it be? (Be specific.)

Georgie: Probably just a plain burger.

Noah: Well done, with no sauce.

Georgie: With a bit of lettuce.

Noah: We were hanging out [last night], and he ordered a burger and they put cheese on it so Georgie didn't want it and he was like, “Oh man, you can have it.” I was like, “Oh, thanks Georgie, extra burger.” And I bite into it and it’s just dry. It's brutal. There's no juice. Just like, ugh.

Georgie: I’ve got some weird eating habits. [And then to drink], just a room temperature water. It's been out a little bit too long. Not filtered enough, maybe.

Noah: [For me, it’s a] Cup Noodles and coffee. That’s most of my meals.

Georgie: I remember going to his apartment one time and there were like 20 empty Cup Noodles. They were all in one area, like, he was about to clean, but I was like “Okay, man, you’ve been eatin’ good.”

One song that makes you feel understood.

Georgie: “Other Side” by One Minute Friend.

Noah: He's plugging my music. That's sweet. He didn't have to do that. I would go with, “Don't Delete the Kisses,” Wolf Alice. That song is so good. That song makes me feel like a kid.

Something you think is wildly underrated.

Noah: Walking around alone. If I'm having a good day, having a bad day, you got to just let the brain work itself out. Walk somewhere you haven't been before.

Georgie: Going to the movie theater by yourself, there is not a better experience. I love doing that. I think that's criminally underrated.

Noah: What about going to the movie theater with a loved one?

Georgie: No, I prefer going by myself honestly. Because you get to focus and you get to, you can study it. Especially here in America, I feel like the movie theaters are set up for you to go by yourself.

LEVEL II

A movie/tv show you watch when you want to self-soothe.

Georgie: There are so many, but I think maybe the one that comes to mind [is] The Hangover. If I get on a plane and The Hangover's on, I'll always put on The Hangover. It’s a great comfort movie for me.

Noah: Days of Being Wild. [It’s a] Wong Kar-Wai movie, very soothing. It's a beautiful movie and it's like, there’s this little dance in it, in the mirror. It's very cool.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in 'Succession'; Shinji in 'Evangelion'.

What is your problematic favorite artist, actor, dead or alive?

Georgie: I was a big Kendall Roy fan from Succession. I know that he is problematic and there are definitely things that he did that were wrong and bad, but for some reason I was rooting for him in that last episode. Jeremy Strong is just incredible.

Noah: “I’m the eldest boy!” [For me, it’s] Shinji from Evangelion. I feel weird even saying that. I don't like him, but it's a good show. He's going through it and he’s a kid, and it’s crazy. I’m gonna get brutalized for that.

What is the first fandom you lost yourself in?

Georgie: Probably WWE. Still lost in there. Love John Cena. Or maybe Power Rangers. I used to have all the different suits.

Noah: Star Wars. I knew everything. I wanted to be Captain Rex from Clone Wars.

What is something you bought recently after LOTS of research?

Georgie: My issue is I don't research enough before I buy something. Recently, I bought a new film camera. I bought a Leica M6, and I'm just not skilled enough of a photographer to be able to use it, so every time I go get the film developed, it's, like, unusable.

Or amps, when we were in Dublin. I should have just got a drum amp, but I was like, “Oh, I'll try and get a bass amp instead.” It sounded terrible.

Noah: I am in the process of trying to convince myself to buy a Buzz Ricksons jacket. They're high quality replicas of World War II-era jackets. Actually, wait, I want to gate-keep this. I don't want people to know about this! Oh well.

Buzz Ricksons A-2 United Jacket; Leica M6 Camera.

A fictional world you want to live in and why?

Georgie: Nevermore Academy. If you went to school at Nevermore Academy, you get to live there. You're surrounded by all these guys that have these crazy powers. There's always some action. [I’d] see Bruno walking around, see Wednesday walking around, see the Addams Family walking around, Steve Buscemi is your Principal, Billie Piper is one of your teachers. Come on. No-brainer.

Noah: I want to live in Cowboy Bebop. That's it.

Random thing in your home that always requires explanation?

Georgie: I have a couple of weird paintings that I've done that sometimes my mom will just look at and just be like, “What a waste of a canvas.” Not in like a mean way. I don't want to out my mom, she's very loving, but at least when she says, “Oh, that's good” you know she feels like it’s good.

Noah: I’ve got music equipment, I’ve got film cameras, I’ve got audio stuff. I was looking for my gimbal, the focus assist. I couldn't find the gear. I was looking through piles of stuff for hours and I couldn't find it. I had to buy another one, and then I found it, and it was horrible. Great story, Noah.

Georgie: Struggles of being a filmmaker.

LEVEL III

What’s an anecdote you usually tell to describe how you were as a kid?

Georgie: I remember when I was younger, we used to go to Disney every year, and I used to go and meet Mickey Mouse every year, and I used to cry [on the plane home] because I was leaving Mickey, and then when we'd go back the next year, I'd be like, “Oh, do you think he remembers me?”

Noah: I really liked to do the dance from Mary Poppins. The chimney sweep dance. I have a video of it. [My parents] love to pull that up.

Georgie: I’m gonna need to see that. Born to dance.

What is your lowkey hell and actual heaven?

Georgie: My lowkey hell is probably deboarding. I get it why people want to stand up, but also— you’ll go to get up and then someone's lifting the overhead thing down and they'll just completely just take you out.

Noah: Mine is being stuck in traffic and really having to use a bathroom. And you're just genuinely just running out of options.

Georgie: Or, when you’re somewhere, and you go to the bathroom queue and there's a big line.

[My actual heaven is] doing an interview with Noah B. Taylor, to be honest. But also I think spending a really good day with someone that you love, going and getting coffee, then going and watching a movie at home. I just think quality time with someone that you love is heaven.

Noah Taylor: Driving somewhere I've never been before, listening to an album that I like, and not really knowing what I'm going to be doing in the next month.

Georgie: You’re a free spirit.

What is your most unhinged coping mechanism?

Georgie: Texting Noah Taylor loads of times, “Did I do something wrong?” I think probably just chronically overthinking, again. Normally what I'll do is I'll just put myself into a room and just chronically overthink, and then I'll just pace around the room and I'm thinking about every single thing that happened and every movement that I made, and that goes on for a couple hours, and then you get so tired to the point that you just fall asleep. Just a standard night.

Noah: Chopping wood calms me down. It’s because there's a goal, it's very achievable. It's so calming, and then you get through it and then it splits, and then you do the next one.

What is one random thing you hate so much for no apparent reason?

Georgie: You know when you are having a conversation with someone and you think they’ve finished, so then you start to say something, but then they’re still speaking. I hate that. I just think that's so uncomfortable.

Noah: I don't really like Arby’s. I mean, I guess I've just tanked my chances of a brand deal with Arby's, but I don’t enjoy your food. “We have the meat”?? There’s too much meat.

How do you exit a party?

Georgie: Too late, is probably the first thing. I'll go around and I wish I could do an Irish exit, because people that can pull off an Irish exit, that is a level of cool that I just could not get to.

Noah: I've tried to Irish exit and then people are like, “Are you okay?” They just feel bad for me. They think I'm having a crisis and I was just trying to be cool.

How you wanna go (either un-seriously or seriously).

Georgie: Something quick. Easy. Not dramatic. Everyone's sort of like, whatever, he had a good run. And then everyone goes and gets on with their life.

Noah: Into the sun. Spaceship. *Explosion sound* No, that's actually really bad. That sounds horrible. Peacefully in my sleep. Surrounded by loved ones, not alone. With Georgie Farmer. With Georgie. Actually Georgie by my bedside as I go into the sweet embrace of nothingness. Right?

