🎺HEAR YE, HEAR YE🎺



The honor of your presence is requested:

Join us in celebrating the launch of mixed feelings’ first magazine “The Medievalist” — a print and digital series all about medievalcore, tracing its interwoven threads through fashion, literature, pop culture, food, idolatry, and more.

Come in your finest medieval raiments for fashion, cake, dance, and reverie!

We worked our royal posteriors off to make this party FREE! Join us for:

🎂- A medieval-inspired cake competition (*enter here*) and a medieval fashion competition with chances to win prize purses from Tushy, An.mé, MAC, Unearthly Cosmetics, Enlightenment Wines, Kish Apératif, and Glow Recipe.

🍾- Drinks by Four Walls Whiskey, Threes Brewing, K-Town Soju, Spindrift, and Open Water, with mead by Enlightenment Wines.

🌟- Treats by Milk Bar.

👩‍⚖️- Competitions will be judged by the exalted @thatcurlytop @anya.tisdale, @griffinmaxwellbrooks and @samandotcom.

MIXED FEELINGS

THE MEDIEVALIST

ISSUE LAUNCH PARTY

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14TH

8 PM

JUDSON MEMORIAL CHURCH

55 WASHINGTON SQUARE S

NEW YORK 10012



For those who can’t attend in person, the issue will be available online! Watch this space ⚔️



⭐️RSVP HERE!⭐️