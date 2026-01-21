mixed feelings

mixed feelings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reggie_miller_444's avatar
Reggie_miller_444
Jan 21

Absolutely! The Omegaverse can seem confusing at first, but at its core it’s a fictional world with dynamics like alphas, betas, and omegas kind of a way to explore relationships and social hierarchies in stories.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 mixed feelings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture