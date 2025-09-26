Today marks the end of The Medievalist digital package, a month-long series during which we published some of the stories from our first print issue to the newsletter. To round it out, we give you the final story in the magazine: “Your Medieval Weapon Based on Your Sign”, written by the inimitable Catherine Mhloyi, writer and video producer on the mixed feelings team and video lead at Them.

Thank you for all of your love and support on our first foray into print.

I used to think astrology was bullshit. During my first semester at art school, the first person who introduced herself to me said, “I’m blah blah, and I’m a Sagittarius. What’s your sign?” Sorry to blah blah, but her name was not what stood out to me about that interaction — it was the first time someone had asked me what my sign was as if it were just as important as my name.

I reluctantly offered that I was also a Sagittarius but made it clear I didn’t believe stars and planets had anything to do with my personality. But as time went on, and people continued to lead with their zodiac signs as important aspects of their being (as queer art school students are wont to do), I gave in.

All of a sudden, I found myself studying astrology, and when I discovered natal charts, my whole world changed. Soon enough, I was collecting everyone’s birthplaces and times for “data and research.” Aside from my dinner-table readings of my friends’ charts, I also developed two astrology series for Them’s TikTok: Ask a Zodiac Sign and an astrology ranking show.

Through all of this, I learned that the value of astrology is not about defining people; it’s about understanding them. I mean, if astrology isn’t real, why does every Pisces Venus act like that? And why can I finally understand — and even anticipate — their point of view without judgment? Understanding astrology can be the ultimate act of empathy if you let it. So when I was approached to assign medieval weapons to each sign, it was time to put that power to good use. Here’s what I came up with:

