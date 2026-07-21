Hello mfers,

If you missed your chance to get our first print issue - The Medievalist - last summer, you have another chance to snag a copy this Saturday at Teen Vogue Fest. Our very own Logan Tsugita, art director at mixed feelings, will be slingin’ zines at the shopping alley at Teen Vogue Fest at a discounted rate - $15 per issue, down from our usual $24!

mixed feelings readers also get a special discount code for tickets to the festival, where you’ll hear conversations and performances from Sadie Sink, Ayra Starr, Anok Yai, Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone, Teen Vogue and Vogue editors, and so many more. Even Anna Wintour is making an appearance at the top of the day!

Use the code MIX75 for nearly 25% off the current ticket price. And if you come, drop us a comment below and let us know you’re attending so we can take a photo together with the GIANT SMISKI!!!!!

See you there?

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!