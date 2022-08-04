hi mfers, (This is our fandom name. I won’t be taking questions at this time.)

I do declare that we are living in the era of reinvention. And reinvention, when undergone for the right reasons, can be good—especially when it means revamping a stale format on this very newsletter that was asking—nay, begging—for a fresh start.

We’ve been brainstorming how to connect our love of *things* with the never-ending desire to unpack our feelings. We landed on this: starter packs inspired by the existential question of the week—because advice doesn’t have to be so serious all! the! time! These “packs” will highlight not only material objects that might bring you joy—hey, they might even make you feel seen—but articles, TV shows, films, and more that you can consume and pontificate on, all while questioning your own existence.

This week, we debut mf starter packs with one inspired by last week’s newsletter written by Haley Jakobson. It goes without saying that you do not need anything or anyone to validate your identity, but sometimes it’s fun to identify with inanimate objects because it is silly and trivial and therefore fun and kind of escapist! Let us know what we missed in the comments.

all my love, mi-anne

p.s. We are considering sharing more of the process of “creating a brand” on our socials. Comment if there’s something you’d like to see!

Leave a comment

If you’re dealing with a difficult situation and would like to be featured in an upcoming newsletter, write us!