"you will bleed for these shoes"
introducing mf starter packs!
hi mfers, (This is our fandom name. I won’t be taking questions at this time.)
I do declare that we are living in the era of reinvention. And reinvention, when undergone for the right reasons, can be good—especially when it means revamping a stale format on this very newsletter that was asking—nay, begging—for a fresh start.
We’ve been brainstorming how to connect our love of *things* with the never-ending desire to unpack our feelings. We landed on this: starter packs inspired by the existential question of the week—because advice doesn’t have to be so serious all! the! time! These “packs” will highlight not only material objects that might bring you joy—hey, they might even make you feel seen—but articles, TV shows, films, and more that you can consume and pontificate on, all while questioning your own existence.
This week, we debut mf starter packs with one inspired by last week’s newsletter written by Haley Jakobson. It goes without saying that you do not need anything or anyone to validate your identity, but sometimes it’s fun to identify with inanimate objects because it is silly and trivial and therefore fun and kind of escapist! Let us know what we missed in the comments.
all my love, mi-anne
p.s. We are considering sharing more of the process of “creating a brand” on our socials. Comment if there’s something you’d like to see!
Wife Pleaser. You know the drill: tiny top, big pants. The unofficial dress code required to sit around a Brooklyn fire pit with your midriff out. Bonus points if said big pants are of the cargo variety.
Platform Loafers. “They brutalize your feet, but we have to have them,” says mf social media editor Amalie MacGowan. “You will bleed for these shoes.”
Another nose/tragus/nipple piercing. Piercings are essentially a social activity.
*This* Chia pet. "Actually all gremlins are bi,” says mf art director Logan Tsugita. “I dare someone to try to prove me wrong.” Add one of these to your place, which your friends already call a "greenhouse."
Nail clippers. Duh.
Manic Panic Flash Lighting Bleach Kit: Whether it's your head, eyebrows, armpits or... y'know... it's a binding legal obligation to have something on your body be platinum at least once.
Bean Bag Chair. “So you can sit as abnormally as you want,” says the author of last week’s newsletter, Haley Jakobson.
Rina Sawayama. Best friend, girlfriend, idol energy. Watch this live performance and tell me you don’t agree.
Stacked Necklaces. The kind you never, ever take off—not to shower, not to go to the gym, not at TSA. Specifically obsessed with the tooth necklaces from Twelve New York.
Jennifer’s Body. Bicon.
