this made me think of you is mixed feelings’ audience-driven column dedicated to curating a digital window-shopping experience. Respond to this email, dm us on IG, or comment below if there’s something you'd like us to shop for. This week, Jazmine Rogers, creator behind @thatcurlytop and founder of Sustainable Baddie — an online magazine dedicated to imperfect, sustainable living — shares her advice on shopping for tops online.

You’re rifling through your wardrobe and you’ve managed to pair the perfect skirt with your balletcore shoes. You have a million accessories to choose from, but you reach that familiar impasse: you need a damn top! And no, not just a basic top, but like, a “where did you get that TOP”-top. An opportunity for you to boastfully say, “it’s thrifted.”

Fun tops are so hard to shop for, and I’m grateful to know I'm not the only one who feels this way. First things first, I’m a self-dubbed sustainable baddie, so I always opt to get things secondhand before buying new. Buying secondhand not only prevents clothes from ending up in a landfill, but it’s also an accessible way to experiment with your style. So, this story will feature exclusively secondhand options.

But, where do we start?

There are so many great online platforms to shop secondhand, but I find it easiest to start by looking for things I like on Depop. Depop, despite being a peer-to-peer platform, is very curated — y2k and hand-crafted goods abound. Use the “save” and “like” features on the app and you’ll learn more about what brands you like and what keywords to use. Then, use what you’ve learned to jump into the trenches on other platforms to compare prices, find more sizes, and discover even more.

TikTok is becoming a bonafide search engine, so another fun tip is to stalk hashtags like #ebaykeywords or #depopsearchwords to find videos of people who have already pre-curated words and recs for you. This especially works if you’re looking for a particular aesthetic or vibe, like this.

Best places to buy secondhand online?

If you’re looking for more curated, designer, or luxury pieces:

If you’re looking for less curated, budget-friendly pieces, and are willing to do a bit more digging:

Ok, let’s get into the recs.

Old Navy Tie Top (XS); Zucca Blue and White Vest (S); 2000s Pin Up Tank Top (M)

XS

Vintage Old Navy Patterned Tie Top via Vinted, $5. Nothing is more exciting than clashing patterns. You can easily pair a top like this with basic bottoms or up the ante with patterned bottoms. The more the better, honestly.

D&G Vintage 2000's T-Shirt via The Real Real, $75 $60. We would never buy D&G new, but secondhand seems okay. Pair this top with a fun bralette (or perhaps none at all).

S

Zucca Women’s Blue and White Vest via Depop, $135. Who doesn’t want a two-for-one top? This piece is a playful twist on a basic tank. And bonus points to anyone who extends the theme with a grocery bag tote.

Wet Seal Women’s Vest Top, $30. As Paris Hilton would say: “That’s hot”. Lean into the y2k theme with some low-rise jeans or some cargo pants for contrast.

M

Vintage 2000s Pin Up Graphic Tank Top via Ebay, $35.This is a double-take top! The colors are so fun from afar, but up close people can see all the lil’ vintage pinup girl graphics.

JACQUEMUS Crew Neck Crop Top via The Real Real, $155 $139.50. This is not for folks with trust issues. Let ‘em know you're not afraid to live life on the edge and pair this with a low/mid rise pants the way Shuang Bright (@xiaolongbby) did here in her last tiktok.

Christian Lacroix Mesh Top (L); Harley Davidson Mesh Top (XL); Emilio Pucci Silk Shirt (XXL)

L

Vintage Y2K Plaid Card Caroline Blues Tank Top via Etsy, $14.95. The yellow and hot pink plaid with the denim detailing is *muah* chefs kiss. Turn up the heat by loosening up the front to expose just the right amount of skin.

Christian Lacroix 90s Mesh Top via Etsy, $216.13.Christian Lacroix is one of my favorite vintage designers to look for since many of his designs are pattern-forward. They’re also playful when it comes to details and colors.

XL

Y2K Early 2000s Black Pink Polkadot Tank Top via Gem, $23.99. If you ask me, polka dots are essentially a neutral. The pink lining and pattern-play add dimension, which makes it eye-catching and fun.

Harley Davidson Mesh Print Script Tank Top via Ebay $29.99, $22.49. A Harley Davidson tee is a classic, but the mesh paneling, tri-tone, and layered logos make this one way more exciting.

XXL

Pleats Please Issey Miyake 2010 Turtleneck Tank Top, $276. Just because something is beige doesn’t mean it’s boring. Not only are Issey Miyake pleated tops good investments, they’re grails that will work hard in your wardrobe.

Emilio Pucci Silk Shirt via Vestiaire, $179. What’s more exciting than looking like a walking kaleidoscope? If you’re not afraid to sport colorful, psychedelic prints you should definitely look for other Emilio Pucci pieces.

Non Signé Corset (3XL); Custo T-Shirt (4XL); Zebra Tank (4XL)

3XL

Non Signé / Unsigned Silk Corset via Vestiaire Collective, $46.77. The print on this silk corset reminds me of lava rock or those crackle nail polishes from 2010. The bead and rhinestone rosette is the perfect finishing touch.

Lisa Says Gah Satin Top via Poshmark, $85.00. Sometimes you can just look up some of your favorite brands — especially ones with more inclusive sizing — and find the dreamiest pieces. This fruit print top feels very reminiscent of vintage Betsey Johnson.

4XL

Custo Long Sleeve T-Shirt via Thred Up, $14.99 , $9.74. Freaky Friday called and they want Anna Coleman’s top back. Step into her world with a mini skirt or cargo pants to complete the look.

Vintage Pink Zebra Tank via Berriez, $36, $24. Don’t forget about smaller vintage sellers, too! Especially ones as eclectic and plus-size-specific as Berriez. This zebra tank is just one of the many examples of what they have to offer.

By the time you read this, some of these pieces may be sold out. But that’s the nature of the digital thrift game! Be patient and have fun, because now you have the tools to get the GOOD tops™️ to complete all your “thanks, it’s thrifted” looks. — Jazmine

Leave a comment