dear mfers,

I drew this comic just before tonight’s magical girl-themed 1-year anniversary party. Girlhood and jealously were on the mf team’s brains, so for inspiration, I thought back to my childhood. Though my gender is fluid now, I can’t change that I was once a girl. And what I remember about being a girl, is that it felt like a race to womanhood.

When I was 10, seeing any girl get smacked in the face with puberty before me made me sick with jealousy. But when I, too, crossed that threshold out of childhood before I was emotionally ready, it somehow felt like I did so against my will. Every girl that I was jealous of for being perceived as “more attractive” and “more feminine” than me, was carrying that same burden of growing up too soon. Which can feel powerful, yes, but also powerless.

So when I put pen to paper (read: Apple pen to my iPad) I was inspired by the fact that something so uncomfortable and, at times, gross like your body weeping and shedding could be such a source of envy for us. Eventually after doing some sketches of naked lady-demons (kind of where I always go back to??) I settled on drawing what puberty would look like if it was a witchy, magical girl transformation.

And it wouldn’t be an mf piece if it wasn’t a little unsettling so I added some bloody teeth and called it a day.

Next year, in 2025, I’m hoping we can take even bigger swings in our art direction and feature more comics. As I, and the rest of the team, think: it’s such a powerful medium for storytelling. If you have a comic you’d like to submit please email your piece directly to hi@mixedfeelings.earth.

—Logan, art director @

ps. If you’re coming tonight, you’ll go home with a printed pull out of this comic (and a new mf advice essay) nestled in the pages of Polyester’s 2024 print issue. Hope to see you there!

