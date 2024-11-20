Credit: Sailor Moon

dear mfers,

It is time to transform into our truest, most magical selves. mixed feelings and iconic independent magazine Polyester have joined forces for an extra special evening at ElNico at The Penny, Williamsburg.

To celebrate our one-year anniversary and the release of Polyester’s 2024 anthology zine, we’re throwing a 🌟Magical Girl-themed party🌟 on Wednesday, December 4th, 7:30pm in NYC!

What are magical girls, anyways? ‘Magical Girl’ is a subgenre of Japanese fantasy featuring girls with magical powers. Think: Sailor Moon, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Cardcaptor Sakura, or even Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service! What might seem like pretty spells and ribbons on the surface is actually a deeply complex genre exploring themes of transformation, gender identity, burnout, and growing up. To put it simply, it's an exploration of girlhood!

Expect a night filled with treats like -

🎀 - Free copy of the new edition of Polyester! (with exclusive mixed feelings comic and written pull out!) 🌟 - DJ sets! 🍹 - Free cocktails plus free NA sodas from Casamara Club! 🍭 - Snacks galore supplied by Bessou and more! 💋 - Magical Girl** costume contest judged by Mi-Anne Chan from mixed feelings, Gina Tonic from Polyester and surprise, special guest judges for each round!



Rounds run hourly on 8:30pm, 9:30pm and 10:30pm with exclusive prizes for each winner 🏆



While dressing up is highly encouraged (here’s some inspo) we want everyone to come how they feel most comfortable. The costume contest is optional but please come dressed up if you want to be in with a chance to win legendary loot!!

Buy your ticket! 🎀

Hope to see you there!!!!💓🍰