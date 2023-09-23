So much happened on Thursday night, much of which I want to remember forever. After two years of “soft launching” we threw an art exhibition and party in Brooklyn, New York.

Logan Tsugita, our art director, was tasked with giving the mixed feelings universe corporeal form. Since our inception, art has been a core tenet of mf — and finding a partner like Logan through which to explore the visual language of our platform has been a highlight of my career. “The digital works created for this show examine the phenomenon of widespread usage of internet imagery to communicate the unnerving awareness of life’s unknowns,” they wrote in their artist’s statement.

Logan presented animated renderings of the digitized charcoal drawings they make for our newsletter. Projected on the walls were memes created by artists who Logan and our editorial director Amalie MacGowan commissioned to create works surrounding our theme of existential dread. Artist Aiden Arata put it best: “The medium of the meme is inherently communal…It’s a deceptively effective tool to overcome, or at least subvert, loneliness.”

In addition to art, we sought to bring to life our words. “[mixed feelings] has grown to fill a really important void in the media landscape,” MacGowan said during their speech that night. “It’s not just about the reinvigoration of the personal essay (which we love), it’s about shining a light on niche interests, fandoms, and communities. But most importantly making people feel less alone.”

Five incredible writers spoke at our launch on Thursday night. Read their pieces below and show them some love.

Thank you Substack for believing in mixed feelings and for helping us bring these readings to life. We’re eternally grateful. Many of you are already avid Substackers, but if you aren’t, definitely make an account and peruse some of the incredible newsletters on the platform.

Thank you KVD Beauty, LALO Tequila, Notte Jewelry, Fallen Grape, Finback Brewery, Halftone Spirits, Health-Ade, Recess, Levain Bakery, Speedy Romeo, and Frosted Hag for keeping us entertained, hydrated, and fed.

And thank you to you. You mfers really said it’s demon time and went ham all night. 😈

If you blacked out and don’t remember, ahead, a few selects from our photographer Bre Johnson. More to come next week!

All my love, Mi-Anne

The art! Animated, drawn, and lovingly touched by art director Logan Tsugita.

Sonny Angels were the star of the entire party (obviously).

That and, the cake by Frosted Hag. I didn’t get to taste it…but I heard it was amazing?! Blood orange curd and ganache fill these layers!

We bought 200 mixed feelings tattoos and there is one left. So happy to see them live on your bodies.

Last but not least, the angels who made it all happen. Pour one out for team mf <3 Truly the kindest, funniest, most creative, resourceful, and clearly most fashionable people you may ever meet in this lifetime (and the next).

Leave a comment