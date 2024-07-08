hi mfers,

This wet hot American summer we give you: mixed feelings sapphic speed dating, presented by Tinder. (Edit note: This is for lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, trans femmes/mascs, nonbinary, and general women-loving-women community.) If you came to our last speeding event (friending), or really any of our past parties, you know it will be a debaucherous good time, full of prying and invasive questions (the good kind!).

Join us on Thursday, July 25th at La Plaz at The Standard, High Line for three optional rounds of very queer speed dating, where you may or may not meet your next talking (and I mean TALKING) phase. On top of that, we’ll have a custom charm booth from Twelve New York available for purchase (the creators of our team-favorite tooth necklaces), as well as gifts from Poketo, Baggu, Doobie, Glow Recipe, Vacation Inc., Tower 28, Uno, and Squigs! Come for the treats, stay for the conversation.

Buy a ticket to reserve a spot now. Tickets are $35 per person and include one welcome drink, a guided speed dating experience, and access to gifted products (while supplies last), valued at up to $130 (!!!). We can’t wait to hang out with you.

Doors open at 6:30pm. The first round of speed dating begins at 7:15pm.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to G.L.I.T.S.