mixed feelings’ multi-voiced advice column features a mental health expert or writer who responds to your most pressing existential conundrums. Use our anonymous form to be considered for a future newsletter. This week, writer Bel Hawkins answers: "What do I do when my friend's mental health is becoming a burden on mine?”
I normally try to have a conversation with other mutual friends, to ask for advice / vent and maybe get a hand in being there for my friend. I think, when you’re worried about someone’s wellbeing (or how their mental health is impacting your own wellbeing), it’s okay to talk about that with others. So long as you do so sensitively!
I think too many people are quick to “cut off” friends who are “draining” due to “emotional labour” but I hate applying therapy speak to my human, deep, wonderful friendships !!
That’s said I’m very fortunate to have a large and very lovely network of friends across London. I always have someone to turn to to support me support others:)
