CALL FOR PITCHES!

We’re publishing our first print issue! Introducing: The Medievalist — a month-long digital and print series all about medievalcore, tracing its interwoven threads through fashion, literature, pop culture, food, idolatry, and more.

Thematically, this issue will highlight the joy of fantasy, and, more broadly speaking, escapism to a medieval time and place. We’re looking to bring in new voices to our digital and print worlds, whether you’re a poet, reporter, illustrator, artist, or writer. If you have existing work or a fresh idea you think might fit The Medievalist, please pitch us!

Here’s a taste of what we’re looking for:

Cultural criticism (timely takes on the medievalcore trend in literature, film, television, internet, art and pop culture)

Poetry (must incorporate medieval themes or references)

Microfiction (must incorporate medieval themes or references)

Existing 2D art pieces within our theme including drawings, comics, photographs, and more

how to pitch💌

If you are interested in contributing, please email hi@mixedfeelings.earth with your pitch.



How should you pitch? We'd love for you to send along a concise description of how you plan to structure your piece, inclusive of potential sources or art elements, along with a proposed headline.

**mf writing opportunities are paid. If accepted, our editorial team will reach out to you via email to discuss your pitch and offer you our standard editorial rate.**