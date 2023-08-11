Subscribe
the bella swan hair tuck is a coded language
TikTok’s chokehold on culture remains —from fashion to music to, more subtly but enduringly, our physical language. These movements that started as an…
Aug 11
•
mixed feelings
and
kate lindsay
44
i want to smell like a cookie, but also like a h*e
Scents are referential, moody, contextual memory makers. You have to experience them to know what they’re like. They give texture and nuance to life and…
Aug 8
•
mixed feelings
and
Sable Yong
21
1
f*ck ghosting
my first boyfriend as a twenty-something ghosted me shortly after telling me he wanted me to be his girlfriend on his birthday. I tried to get an…
Aug 3
•
mixed feelings
and
Sara Radin
31
July 2023
who gets to see your location?
When thinking of a way to feature great teenage minds on mixed feelings, it became obvious that we should ask about what rules have been socially…
Jul 27
•
mixed feelings
20
hunter harris is waiting for you to bring up nicole kidman
Hunter Harris has many accolades, from profiling the endlessly quotable, world-famous musician, Usher, to the time she flew to Italy and bore witness to…
Jul 18
•
mixed feelings
and
Hunter Harris
84
lip combos that would make AI jealous
To throw a metaphor at it: Your lipstick is the cherry on top of the sundae that is a makeup look. A sundae without a cherry is just, well, ice cream…
Jul 14
•
mixed feelings
2
how jia tolentino wants to go✌️
Jia Tolentino on the Fermi paradox, Casa Bonita, and that one time that mummy made that noise.
Jul 6
•
mixed feelings
30
June 2023
how much therapy is too much?
"When does the pendulum swing from not addressing mental health to having 3+ therapists?" Sara Jin Li explores the mental health industrial complex…
Jun 29
•
mixed feelings
and
Sara Jin Li
24
tops that won't cause emotional damage
Why is it so hard to find good tops online? Because you're not using the right keywords, says Jazmine Rogers, creator behind @thatcurlytop and founder…
Jun 27
•
mixed feelings
9
the shrinking influence of “it girls”
It’s worth asking whether the ineffable “It” factor — a quality predicated on exclusion — can meet the inclusivity of our culture today, or if its…
Jun 22
•
mixed feelings
27
spiraling into hell with @manicpixiememequeen
A prestige meme account admin is essentially the beat poet of our generation, as in, a cool and counter-cultural profession I wish I had. Cori Amato…
Jun 20
•
mixed feelings
17
am i the asshole bc i don't want my s/o to fix her teeth?
Writer Eliza Dumais pens an essay about love, ownership, and fear of change in response to a reader who is worried about his partner changing her teeth…
Jun 9
•
mixed feelings
26
